EGF Theramed Health Comments on Recent Market Activity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (TMED.CN)(EVAHF)(AUHP.F) (the "Company"). The Company has recently traded higher than normal volumes due to recent marketing materials and activities. The Company had hired Electric Dojo and SC Strategy Consult at the direction of the Company's former CFO. The Company will continue to look at future marketing opportunities and strategic consultants to grow awareness of the Company and its activities.

"As a Company we look to disseminate accurate and in-depth information on our endeavours; we will look at marketing when appropriate and continue to do so within the guidelines," stated David Bentil, the Company's CEO.

ABOUT EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(CSE:TMED / OTC:EVAHF / FRANKFURT: AUHP)

EGF Theramed is a consumer technology company engaged in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. The Company, through its subsidiaries, has assets and technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology. The Company is working to collaborate with other companies for medical technology, equipment protocols and laboratory standard operating procedures. Through the Company's recent joint venture acquisitions, it has begun to research psilocybin and psychedelic extraction and processing for commercialization.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP.

Doug McFaul

Email: dmcfaul@emprisecapital.com

Telephone: (778) 331 8505

Website: http://www.theramedhealthcorp.com

CSE Micro-site: http://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/Theramed-Health-Corporation

US OTC Markets (OTCQB): http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EVAHF/news

Frankfurt Borse: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/egf-theramed-health-corp

Story continues

Disclaimers

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: Emprise Capital





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590598/EGF-Theramed-Health-Comments-on-Recent-Market-Activity



