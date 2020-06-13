Egan Bernal ramps up Tour de France training in Colombia - Gallery

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 1 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 3 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 4 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 5 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 6 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 7 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 8 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 9 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 10 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 11 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 12 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 13 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 14 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 15 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 16 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 17 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 18 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 19 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 20 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 21 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 22 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 23 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Image 24 of 24

Egan Bernal training in Colombia

The turn of the month has seen Egan Bernal ramp up his training for the Tour de France, with the Colombian clocking more than 1,500 kilometres so far in June.

Bernal will target the rescheduled 2020 Tour de France in September after becoming the youngest winner in more than 100 years in 2019.

The 23-year-old will be keen to prove he is in shape to repeat his triumph, given four-time champion Chris Froome and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas are also vying for leadership of Team Ineos.

There is particular incentive for him to be in top shape right from the start of the Tour, as he himself has highlighted how the mountainous first week will be key to establishing an early Ineos hierarchy.

Bernal and his fellow Colombian professionals received special dispensation from the government last month to train outdoors during the coronavirus lockdown, and they are set to travel to Europe in July on a charter flight to avoid travel restrictions in Colombia.

In the photos above, Bernal can be seen training near his home in Zipaquirá, near Bogota, accompanied by a police escort and, for a time, by Team Ineos teammate Brandon Rivera.

Bernal has been uploading his rides to Strava, which show him racking up big distances and long days in the saddle.

On June 1, he rode 166km, followed by 201 the following day. A recovery ride of 65km followed, before two more big rides of 242km and 183km. After another recovery ride, Bernal rode 239km on Sunday, 86km on Monday, and 281km on Tuesday.

Tuesday's ride was his longest and was ticked off at an eye-watering average speed of 38.5km/h. It was, however, a largely flat ride, with a total elevation gain of 1,337m. On Sunday's ride, he tripled that, thanks in large part to a mammoth 30km climb to the Alto del Vino from La Vega.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of photos from Bernal's training.