eGain to Showcase Financial Coaching Automation Solution at CUNA GAC 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading customer engagement automation provider, today announced it will showcase its AI solution for automated financial coaching, as a sponsor at the CUNA GAC (Credit Union National Association Governmental Affairs Conference), being held in Washington, D.C., February 27 to March 3.

eGain Virtual Financial Coach™ enables credit unions to easily deliver consistent, compliant, and caring financial coaching at scale. In a matter of hours, a credit union can activate this turnkey solution, personalized to the credit unions’ brand look and voice, to offer financial advice with digital follow-up to all their members.

“High-quality financial counseling is vital for American consumers, especially when personal financial anxiety is sky high,” said Evan Siegel, VP of AI Financial Services Solutions at eGain. It is worth noting that the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment plummeted a stunning 19% in February.

Dozens of credit unions around the country have successfully deployed the AI-powered solution that comes pre-packaged with best practice know how from GreenPath, a trusted provider of financial wellness solutions. Feedback from credit union members who have engaged with the automated financial coach has been compelling. Based on self-reported survey data:

  • Member stress has reduced by 35%

  • Member financial confidence has improved by 83%

Conference attendees can find us at the Washington Convention Center, booth #239.

About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

