EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 1st half-year and 2nd quarter of 2022
The EfTEN United Property Fund earned 981 thousand euros in revenue and 848 thousand euros in net profit in the first six months of 2022. The fund's equity capital was 26.9 million euros as of the end of June. The fund's investments are diversified between 27 properties in three Baltic countries directly and through funds managed by the EfTEN Capital.
At the end of May, the EfTEN United Property Fund units were listed on the fund list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. This was preceded by an IPO (up to 460,000 units), which was more than twice oversubscribed. The EfTEN Capital AS used the right to upsize the offer, issuing 660,000 units and raising equity capital in the amount of 7 million euros. As of 30.06.2022, the fund had more than 6,500 investors, up by more than 2,000 investors in half a year. Since the launch of the fund, the fund has attracted 25.5 million euros from investors, of which almost 10 million euros in the first half of 2022.
The EfTEN United Property Fund's total return for the first half of 2022 was 3.5%, of which 2.7 percentage points was the increase in the NAV and 0.8 percentage points was dividends calculated for investors. In the first year of operation, the fund's total return reached 9.4%.
Statement of the comprehensive income
II quarter
6 months
2022
2021
2022
2021
€ thousand
Income
Interest income
79
0
140
0
Dividend income
212
0
212
0
Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss
534
0
629
0
Investments in subsidiaries
180
0
159
0
Underlying funds
354
0
470
0
Total income
825
0
981
0
Costs
Operating expenses
Management fee
-26
0
-42
0
Costs of administering the Fund
-58
0
-65
0
Other operating expenses
-15
0
-26
0
Total operating expenses
-99
0
-133
0
Operating profit
726
0
848
0
INCREASE IN THE NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
726
0
848
0
Ordinary and diluted earnings / loss per share (EUR)
0.36
0.00
0.42
0.00
Statement of financial position
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
€ thousand
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
9,879
2,743
Other receivables and accrued income
218
3,215
Total current assets
10,097
5,958
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
11,643
7,925
Investments in subsidiaries
1,510
628
Real estate funds
10,133
7,297
Loans given
5,376
2,500
Total non-current assets
17,019
10,425
TOTAL ASSETS
27,116
16,383
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
237
4
Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders
237
4
NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND
Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders
26,879
16,379
Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders
27,116
16,383
