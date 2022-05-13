EfTEN United Property Fund is organizing a webinar to introduce the fund and the terms and conditions of the issue of the fund's units (IPO)

·1 min read
EfTEN United Property Fund invites all interested parties to participate in a webinar introducing the issue of the fund and the fund's units on May 16, 2022 at 14:30 (EET).

Kristjan Tamla, Head of Retail at EfTEN Capital AS, will lead the webinar and introduce the fund and the offering. The webinar will be held in English.
Those interested in can ask questions both during the webinar and by sending them no later than 12 noon (EET) on May 16 by e-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

To participate in the webinar, please register at: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C-NfUJnoR0CyH3mhljjMAQ.

Participants will be sent an email reminder one hour before the start of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and published on the Fund’s website https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee and at a YouTube channel.


Additional information

Kristjan Tamla
Head of Retail
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

