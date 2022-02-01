EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS unaudited results for 4th quarter and 12 months 2021

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III
·8 min read

Comment of the fund manager regarding the 2021. year’s results

The year 2021 turned out to be a successful year above expectations for EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. Despite the two coronavirus waves that occurred during the year, the group increased both rental income and EBITDA in each commercial real estate segment, even excluding revenues from the new commercial buildings. The portfolio's commercial areas’ vacancy rate remained at a record low of less than 1%. The revaluation of investment property generated a total profit of EUR 6.4 million for 2021 and the portfolio's unleveraged primary net yield was 7.1% at year-end. The fund generated total free cash flow of EUR 4.55 million in 2021, of which the total gross dividend would be EUR 3.64 million according to the fund's dividend policy. Taking into account the obligation to maintain minimum cash balances resulting from the special terms of the Fund's subsidiaries' loans and the short-term liquidity needs, the Fund's Management Board proposes to the Supervisory Board to pay dividends in excess of the dividend policy, totalling EUR 4.06 million (80 cents per share).

As at 31.12.2021, the Fund has EUR 5.9 million of uninvested equity, the safe investment of which is a priority for the Fund's management. In view of the fact that the level of yield on transactions in the Baltic commercial real estate market has been steadily declining in recent years, the Fund's management does not plan to organise a new share issue in the current financial year.

Financial overview

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS's consolidated revenue for the 12 months of 2021 amounted to EUR 12.921 million (12 months 2020: EUR 10.731 million), up 20% year-on-year. The group's net rental income for 2021 totalled EUR 12.412 million (2020: EUR 10.103 million), increasing 23%. The Group's net profit for the same period amounted to EUR 13.099 million (2020 12 months: EUR 3.317 million).

The Fund generated total revenue of €3.508 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up €475 thousand (16%) on the same period last year. The Fund's net rental income for the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to EUR 2,916 thousand, an increase of 17.7% compared to the same period last year.

In December 2021, Colliers International carried out a regular valuation of the Fund's real estate portfolio, which resulted in an increase of 2.8% (EUR 4.423 million) in the value of the real estate portfolio, mainly due to the expected rental cash flow and lower exit yields. The Fund's consolidated net profit for Q4 amounted to EUR 5.355 million (Q4 2020: EUR 2,310 million).

Consolidated net rental income margin for the 12 months of 2021 was 96% (2020 12 months: 94%), so costs directly related to property management (including land tax, insurance, maintenance and improvement costs) and marketing costs accounted for 4% (2020: 6%) of revenue. Interest expenses have increased in 2021 due to the addition of loans taken out for the acquisition of new real estate investments, but also due to an increase in the interest rate of 0.3-0.5 percentage points as a result of the refinancing of loans taken out for the Ulonu office building and the DSV logistics centres.

The Group's assets as at 31.12.2021 amounted to EUR 176.401 million (31.12.2020: EUR 151.632 million), i.e. the fair value of investment properties accounted for 92% of the assets (31.12.2020: 95%).

2021, the Group received bank loans for the acquisition and development of new real estate investments totalling EUR 6.3 million. The weighted average interest rate on the Group's loan agreements (including interest rate swap agreements) at the end of December is 2.3% (31.12.2020: same) and LTV (Loan to Value) 44% (31.12.2020: 50%).

Real estate portfolio

In mid-June 2021, the Group acquired a new real estate investment in Panevežyse, Lithuania. The total cost of the real estate investment, including transaction costs, amounted to EUR 10.011 million and the annual rental income of the building is EUR 799 thousand.

At the end of December 2021, the Group has 16 (31.12.2020: 15) commercial property investments with a fair value at the balance sheet date of EUR 161.961 million (31.12.2020: EUR 144.235 million) and an acquisition cost of EUR 147.557 million (31.12.2020: EUR 136.349 million).

In 2021, the Group earned a total rental income of EUR 12,165 thousand. Rental income calculated on a comparable basis totalled EUR 9,283 thousand in 2021, 7% more than in 2020. In 2021, the Group granted a total of EUR 369 thousand in write-downs related to the Covid-19 crisis, i.e. without these write-downs, the Group's rental income in 2021 would have been 2.9% higher.

Information on shares

The net asset value per share of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 31.12.2021 was EUR 19.11 (31.12.2020: EUR 16.93). The net asset value of the share of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS increased by 12.9% during 2021. In June 2021, the fund paid dividends from the profit for 2020 totalling EUR 2.798 million (spring 2020: EUR 2.745 million). Without the payment of dividends, the Fund's net asset value would have increased by 16.3% in 2021.

In addition to the net asset value per share calculated in accordance with the IFRS mentioned above, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS also calculates the net asset value per share recommended by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) to provide investors with the most appropriate fair value of net assets. EPRA's recommended guidance assumes a long-term economic strategy for real estate companies, so temporary differences in a situation where no sale of assets is likely to take place in the foreseeable future will cloud the transparency of the fair value of the net assets of the fund. Therefore, the deferred income tax charge related to investment property and the fair value of financial instruments (interest rate swaps) are eliminated from the net asset value calculated under IFRS in arriving at the net asset value of EPRA.

During 2021, the Group has generated a free cash flow of EUR 4.550 million (2020 12 months: EUR 3.747 million), of which the total gross dividend would be EUR 3.64 million, in line with the Fund's dividend policy. In view of the obligation to maintain minimum cash balances resulting from the special terms of the Fund's subsidiaries' loans and the short-term liquidity needs, the Fund's Board of Directors proposes to the Board of Governors to pay a dividend in excess of the dividend policy of EUR 4.06 million (80 cents per share).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

IV quarter

12 months

2021

2020

2021

2020

€ thousands

Revenue

3,508

3,033

12,921

10,731

Cost of sales

-48

-103

-241

-325

Gross profit

3,460

2,930

12,680

10,406

Marketing costs

-124

-97

-268

-303

General and administrative expenses

-1,024

-431

-2,326

-1,597

Gain / loss from revaluation of investment properties

4,422

612

6,442

-3,374

Other operating income and expense

-17

-7

1

-3

Operating profit

6,717

3,007

16,529

5,129

Other finance income and expense

-420

-355

-1,678

-1,322

Profit before income tax

6,297

2,652

14,851

3,807

Income tax expense

-942

-342

-1,752

-490

Net profit for the financial year

5,355

2,310

13,099

3,317

Earnings per share

- Basic

1.06

0.55

2.79

0.79

- Diluted

1.06

0.55

2.79

0.79

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

€ thousands

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

13,074

5,128

Receivables and accrued income

876

2,018

Prepaid expenses

314

128

Inventory

29

0

Total current assets

14,293

7,274

Long-term receivables

4

18

Investment property

161,961

144,235

Property, plant and equipment

140

101

Intangible assets

3

4

Total non-current assets

162,108

144,358

TOTAL ASSETS

176,401

151,632

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Borrowings

7,645

28,781

Derivative instruments

121

246

Payables and prepayments

1,349

1,995

Total current liabilities

9,115

31,022

Borrowings

63,440

43,587

Other long-term debt

987

957

Deferred income tax liability

5,945

4,583

Total non-current liabilities

70,372

49,127

Total liabilities

79,487

80,149

Share capital

50,725

42,225

Share premium

16,288

9,658

Statutory reserve capital

1,489

1,323

Retained earnings

28,412

18,277

Total equity

96,914

71,483

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

176,401

151,632

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 6559 515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • From Poulin to Hamelin, Team Canada has abundance of riches in choosing flag-bearer

    The unveiling of Canada's flag-bearer traditionally signals the Olympics are about to begin. It comes after plenty of speculation around which a decorated athlete — or perhaps two — will have the honour of leading Canada's red-clad athletes into the Opening Ceremony. From snowboarder Mark McMorris to moguls king Mikael Kingsbury to women's hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada has an abundance of riches to choose from. But the selection is complicated by other factors, such as competition sche

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regu

  • Analysis: Opposites attract as Stafford, Burrow get Super

    Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow had almost nothing in common before Sunday except that they were top overall picks in the NFL draft. Now, they are both Super Bowl quarterbacks. Their journeys are almost polar opposites since each left an SEC powerhouse. Stafford was the first selection in the 2009 draft out of Georgia and then spent a dozen years trying not to get pummeled in Detroit. Always considered a good player on a bad team — Detroit is that rare franchise that existed when the Super Bowl

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, when everything unraveled. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to go it on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory, followed by a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niner

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Defending champion Einarson downs Black to stay perfect at Scotties

    THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-3. Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play. Sunday's early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon's Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.'s Mary-Anne Ar

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D