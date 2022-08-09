EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS share net value as of 31.07.2022

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS was 20.0053 euros as of 31.07.2022, increasing by 0.7% in July. The net value of the EPRA share (EPRA NRV - accounting net value without taking into account the deferred income tax liability and the fair value of interest derivatives) was 21.29 euros as of 31.07.2022. EPRA NAV increased by 0.8% in July.

In July, the fund earned a total of 1,122 thousand euros in consolidated rental income, which is 7 thousand euros more than the month before. The increase was due to the renting out vacant spaces in the Evolution office building.

During the seven months of 2022, the fund has earned a total of 7,735 thousand euros in rental income (16% more than in the same period last year) and 6,799 thousand euros in EBITDA (also 16% more than last year), i.e. the EBITDA of investment properties calculated on a comparable basis, increased by 9% in this year compared to the previous year.

The fund's 7-month EPRA profit per share this year is 11.10 euros (6.1% more than last year). Fund expenses make up 13.01% of rental income (last year: 13,03%)

The consolidated equity of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS was 101.478 million euros as of 31.07.2022 (31.12.2021: 96.914 million euros).

