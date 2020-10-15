EFL to reject £50m Premier League offer and demand control over money

English Football League clubs are set to reject a £50m rescue package for League One and League Two after deeming the bailout financially inadequate and insist Championship clubs should be part of any deal.

It is understood clubs are uncomfortable with the Premier League excluding second-tier teams from the loans and grants package on offer and league executives are unanimous in believing Championship clubs must be part of any future conversation.

Related: Project Big Picture power grab is shot down but plan's ugliest parts will be back | David Conn

Clubs also believe the EFL and not the Premier League should dictate where any financial support goes, although there is an acknowledgment that most League One and League Two clubs are in greater peril than those in the Championship and would be the first to receive such help.

A Championship source stressed the EFL is “72 clubs, not 48” and acknowledged the EFL must continue dialogue with the Premier League to establish a sufficient financial package.