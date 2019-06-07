EFL introduces 'Rooney Rule' for clubs to interview BAME candidates

Macclesfield Town manager \ head coach Sol Campbell. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Football clubs will be obliged to interview at least one black, Asian and minority ethnic candidate for any first team managerial position the EFL has announced.

The new policy follows an 18-month trial period in which clubs voluntarily committed to interviewing at least one BAME candidate as part of their recruitment process.

In a statement on their website, the EFL said: “That commitment has now been formalised with the introduction of a new Regulation ensuring that the principle of providing more opportunities to BAME candidates is mandatory when Clubs consider multiple applicants for a role.”

The EFL also stated the new regulation was “a further commitment to improving equality” and would “help address the under-representation of BAME managers.”

Currently, there are only three BAME managers in the football League, former England international and Macclesfield boss Sol Campbell, Northampton's Keith Curle and Stevenage's Dino Maamria.

The initiative is similar to the ‘Rooney Rule’ named after former chairman of the NFL's diversity committee Dan Rooney

Introduced in 2003, the policy required Gridiron teams in the league to interview ethnic minority candidates for head coaching and senior positions.

By 2006, the number of black NFL head coaches jumped from 6% to 22%.

The rule is not an obligation to hire but rather simply a requirement to open up the recruitment process.

