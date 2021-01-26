EFL coronavirus cases down with 60 of 72 clubs returning no positive tests

Coronavirus cases in the EFL decreased last week, with 60 of the 72 clubs recording zero infections.

The league announced there had been 26 positive results from 4,794 EFL players and staff tested between Monday, January 18 and Sunday, January 24.

That compared to a larger number of positives from a smaller number of tests in the last set of announced results, when there were 32 who tested positive from the 4,598 individuals tested.

Crawley’s last two matches – against Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two and in the FA Cup fourth round against Bournemouth – had to be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The FA Cup tie was rearranged for Tuesday night, with a league match against Walsall put back until March 16.

The EFL announced on Saturday that Burton’s League One match against Shrewsbury on Tuesday night had been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Football Association on Tuesday announced one test for Covid-19 had returned positive out of 975 carried out across the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship between January 18 and 24.

The figures for January 11 to 17 had been 16 positives from 921 tests.