EFL clubs agree to accept Premier League’s £50m rescue package for League One and Two clubs

EFL clubs have agreed to accept the Premier League's £50million rescue package for League One and Two clubs.

The Premier League’s offer of £20million in grants and £30m in interest-free loans for League One and League clubs was initially rejected.

There was a feeling among the clubs that agreeing to such a deal would prove to be divisive as it left out Championship clubs.

But, following positive talks across the Championship, League One and League Two, clubs have now agreed to accept the deal. Discussions over support for Championship clubs remain ongoing.

An EFL statement said: “EFL Clubs have today met by division and separately engaged in overwhelmingly positive discussions in respect of the proposed short-term rescue package currently being discussed between the EFL and Premier League.

“Following a comprehensive debate in all three divisions, a collective agreement in principle was made to move forward and finalise the negotiations, with Championship clubs making it clear today that they wanted to ensure their colleagues in League One and League Two received the proposed £50m financial support package to cover gate losses for 2019-20 and 2020-21 as soon as is practically possible.

“Championship clubs also acknowledged that discussions in respect of the levels of support they will receive will remain ongoing.

“The EFL believes that today represents a significant step forward and is hopeful that a final agreement on the short-term rescue package across all three divisions can be reached imminently which will provide much needed support, clarity and certainty for all EFL clubs at a time when they need it most.

“In addition to finalising the short-term financial issues, clubs were today informed that the EFL will contribute fully in the Premier League’s strategic review to consider the future structure and financing of English football, and will hopefully have a direct and positive impact on a more sustainable EFL in the future.”

