EFL chief Rick Parry backs overhaul plans for English top-flight

EFL chairman Rick Parry has defended radical plans to overhaul the English top flight after they were criticised by the Government and the Premier League.

Project Big Picture, the brainchild of Liverpool and Manchester United, includes plans to reduce the Premier League to 18 teams, giving greater power to the ‘big six’ and abolishing the League Cup and Community Shield.

It also proposes EFL clubs will receive an immediate £250million rescue package and a 25 per cent future annual share of Premier League revenue.

Parry insists Project Big Picture has been designed “for the greater good of English football”, offering the best chance of securing the future of clubs outside the top flight.

Salford co-owner and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on Monday “there is too much good in this plan to dismiss it” and added on Twitter however many Premier League clubs are unhappy should be worked with.

“There are parts of the proposal that require negotiation,” he said. “Let’s get round the table please PL/EFL/FA/FSF. If it suits 9 PL clubs and maybe 72 EFL clubs then let’s work with the other 11.”

Correct from @david_conn . Their are parts of the proposal that require negotiation but their is too much good in this plan to dismiss it. Let’s get round the table please PL / EFL / FA / FSF If it suits 9 PL clubs and maybe 72 EFL clubs then let’s work with the other 11 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/BJJRo6eyR9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 12, 2020

It is understood the deal has been three years in the making and while Chelsea have also been consulted, Parry praised Liverpool and United for showing leadership and responsibility.

The Premier League said the proposals would have a “damaging impact on the whole game” while the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it was “surprised and disappointed… backroom deals (are) being cooked up that would create a closed shop at the very top of the game”.

But Parry said: “It is two of our great clubs showing leadership when it is needed, exercising great responsibility, and from the EFL point of view it is making our clubs sustainable and bridging the gap between the top of the Championship and and the bottom of the Premier League.

View photos Rick Parry helped create the Premier League (Neil Munns/PA) More

“The cherry on the icing on the cake is the prospect of a £250million rescue fund immediately, which does of course help, but the principal part of the story is the biggest reset since the formation of the Premier League which, all being well, will set up the pyramid for the next 25 years.

“The proposal is designed for the greater good of English football.”

However, that may not be enough to ease the proposal’s adoption as a revamp of the Premier League voting system, giving greater power to the nine longest-serving clubs and abolishing the threshold of 14 votes to pass any resolution, is likely to meet with opposition.

So too the proposed introduction of a relegation play-off for the 16th-placed club against clubs in third, fourth and fifth in the Sky Bet Championship – even without the realistic possibility of four clubs being relegated in the changeover season bringing the top flight down to 18 members.

The Premier League urges football's stakeholders to work together for the good of the game Statement: https://t.co/07F9hVHoR8 pic.twitter.com/l8WeHtIt9x — Premier League (@premierleague) October 11, 2020

Story continues