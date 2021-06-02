EFH Holdings Inc. Reports Change of Date for Annual Meeting and Special Shareholder Meeting to July 15, 2021

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - EFH Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") is announcing that the Company's annual general meeting and a special shareholder meeting will be held on July 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (the "Meeting"). The annual general meeting had originally been announced for June 15, 2021. The change in date was made to accommodate a special shareholder meeting where the shareholders will be asked to consider approving a name change from EFH Holdings Inc. to ICPEI Holdings Inc.

For the purposes of determining those shareholders entitled to received notice of and to vote at, the Meeting the record date has been set as June 8, 2021.

The Meeting will be held in a virtual only meeting format. Details on how to participate in the virtual Meeting will be included in the Company's Management Information Circular and Notice of Meeting expected to be mailed to shareholders and filed on June 18, 2021.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the timing of the Company's annual and special general meeting of shareholders and the preparation of the accompanying information circular. These statements, which appear in this press release generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "would", "should", "could", "trend", "predict", "likely", "potential" or "continue" or the negative thereof and similar variations, and include the proposed date of the Meeting, the proposed record date, the format of the Meeting and the date of filing and content of the Meeting Materials. This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond EFH's control, affect the operations, performance and results of its business and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information.

About EFH Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, EFH Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. The Company's name was changed from Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. to EFH Holdings Inc. after receiving approval from shareholders on December 11, 2020. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EFH and prior to December 23, 2020 it traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

