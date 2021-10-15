'Efforts Underway by Some to Condemn India's Traditions, Religion': RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday, 15 October, claimed that there exist certain 'elements' in the world who oppose India's progress due to their vested interests.

Delivering an address in Maharashtra's Nagpur on the occasion of Dussehra, Bhagwat was quoted by news agency ANI as saying:

""Our journey from 'Swadheehnta to Swatantrata' is as yet far from complete. There're elements in the world for whom India’s progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests."" -

"Efforts are underway to condemn India's traditions, religion, present history," he added.

Bhagwat further condemned the content of OTT platforms and usage of narcotics, claiming that money from the latter was fuelling 'anti-national activities'.

"...There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, post-COVID even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising...how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities... All of this should be controlled," said RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

