How To Effortlessly Style Quince’s Motorcycle Jacket For The Office & A Night Out

Bundle up because the weather is getting colder, and we’re no longer waiting around. Outerwear season has returned, and it’s time to spruce up your leather jacket collection with a brand-new item or two. If there’s one item you need to buy, it’s Quince’s 100% Motorcycle Jacket. Trust me when I say that this is my first piece from Quince, and I can fully understand now why the brand is an R29 reader and editor favorite.

The sustainable label offers many items at an affordable price without cutting corners when it comes to cut, fit, and feel. The leather motorcycle jacket is one of the pieces that are too good to pass up. I assure you the buttery-soft outerwear is slowly becoming one of my fall staples. I’ve already started curating transitional ‘fits with button-downs, skirts, and boots. So whether you’re a fan of Quince and looking to add a new product to your growing collection or you’re in the same boat as me and curious about what to try beyond the usual washable silk dress or skirt, read on ahead.

Let’s begin with the background of Quince’s motorcycle jacket. It’s the first of its kind with sleek, biker chic hardware at $149.90. The brand has two other basic leather jackets — one with a hood and another with a stand collar. However, this new version has edgy zip details on the pockets and sleeves along with a belted hem. Although all three jackets are made out of 100% top-grain leather and cost the same, the motorcycle version has the most reviews, with over 250, and a robust 4.9 stars.

This version comes in two neutral shades: black and cognac brown. Both are ideal for elevated autumn ensembles, especially the latter, but I wanted one that I could wear year-round. Also, since it has a slim cut, I opted for a size medium in the black hue for an oversize look. The outwear ranges from a size XS to XL. I found the medium to be roomy enough for me to wear cozy sweaters underneath in the fall/winter, although I prefer to keep it open instead of zipping it. I also appreciate how this one was much lighter than my other thick shearling leather jackets.

Open up the gates to creative dressing because the styling capabilities of this outerwear are boundless. The first outfit that I assembled was a bikercore-inspired one. (A different aesthetic than my usual cottagecore, but hey, it fits the motorcycle jacket’s aesthetic.) I fashioned the piece with an ivory silk V-neck tank, knee-high black boots, and a denim miniskirt with an elastic waist for a cinched look. To complete the ‘fit, I chose simple accessories of a delicate pearl necklace and my white Palace baseball cap. It roughly took 10 minutes to put together the entire outfit. An easy-to-style look that would work for date night or a Friday gathering with friends, don’t you think?

My next ensemble was more fitting for a casual day in the office. I borrowed my fiancé’s white, breezy button-down — his is much comfier than mine — and tucked it inside my Urban Outfitter cargo jeans. White ankle booties were the choice in footwear for this getup, and the elastic hem of my jeans resulted in a stylish scrunched-up appearance. There’s also the more professional look of black trousers, but my work isn’t that strict with what you wear. (To my coworkers who are reading this, I’ll be wearing this to the office sometime soon.) Plus, it’s an effortless look to go out for dinner afterward.

I am so happy I found this leather jacket! The style and quality are excellent, and it fits so many occasions. Quince Reviewer

Initiate me into the fan club, as I now proclaim myself an official Quince fan — I’ve begun sorting through its never-ending inventory for other essential pieces. I wholeheartedly agree with the reviewers who rave that the luxe buttery soft jacket is a must-have staple for when the weather gets cooler. Additionally, I’m surprised, along with the rest of the reviewers, that based on the quality, it’s a steal at the unbeatable price of $149.90 — most leather outerwear can quickly dip into the $200-$300 range. So hear me, readers, when I say don’t dawdle for too long: Pick up your own while it’s back in stock.

