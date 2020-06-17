The Effortlessly Cool Summer Shirt That Looks Good in Every Situation

Photo credit: Allie Holloway

There's a lot of bluster and noise about the concept of versatility when it comes to men's style. The claims, at times, sound downright unbelievable. Will those sneakers really look as great at a black-tie gala as they will on the boardwalk? Probably not. But occasionally you come across a piece that actually delivers on all those grand promises. Polo Ralph Lauren's classic chambray shirt is one of them. It'd look great on the boardwalk, for sure. It would also, I dare say, look extremely cool with a tuxedo and bow-tie at a gala. (Just take a page from the man himself—famous for his propensity to blend casual Americana with classic tailoring—and own the look, and you'll be golden.)

But let's be real: You're not going to a gala this summer. You're sitting at home, or taking a walk, or heading to the park. Maybe—maybe!—you'll find yourself grabbing a drink with a small group of friends while standing at a safe distance. This is life right now. And while this shirt could shine with formalwear, it absolutely will outperform everything else in your wardrobe when it comes to looking perfectly on-point for all your more dressed-down adventures. Here's why.

Photo credit: Allie Holloway

Chambray is easy for everyone.

Chambray is like denim's quieter, more thoughtful cousin. Instead of extolling the virtues of Hunter S. Thompson, it's quietly reading Tennyson in the corner. Instead of rocking out to Eagles of Death Metal, it's dropping the needle on a Sufjan Stevens record. I'm not saying it's overly reserved or anything. Instead, it's simply easy. It's soft and breathable and, remarkably, still wears incredibly well, gaining character over time instead of giving out—which means that you'll be able to enjoy wearing this shirt all the time, well into the future.

Photo credit: Allie Holloway

Pressed or rumpled, it looks great.

Ah, here it is. The inevitable "you can dress it up or down argument." Sorry to do this, but... you can dress it up or down. This is the kind of shirt that looks great worn open, maybe even a little wrinkled, over a white T-shirt with chinos and canvas sneakers. It looks equally great pressed to perfection with a navy suit, a knit silk tie, and freshly shined lace-ups. And perhaps this goes without saying, but anywhere in between those two vibes is entirely in-play, too. You can't go wrong.

Photo credit: Allie Holloway

It's a classic bit of American style.

You don't have to be a certified Lo head to appreciate what Ralph is laying down with this shirt. The slightly worn-in treatment. The not-too-slim, not-too-boxy cut. The way the button-down collar arcs just so. Even that perfectly faded shade of indigo. It's all pitch-perfect Americana, distilled down into shirt form. The Polo pony at the chest? Well, that's an added bonus.

Photography and prop styling by Allie Holloway

