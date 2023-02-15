Martin Lewis’s tips for how to save money when drying clothes

A dehumidifier can speed up the drying process without draining your bank account (Meaco)

Martin Lewis, the popular TV money-saving expert, revealed a clever method for drying wet clothing for just 7p an hour, without using the dryer or the central heating.

Many people will be searching for the best ways to dry laundry inside this winter without skyrocketing their energy expenses as household expenditures continue to rise.

With winter officially here, it is especially crucial to know how to dry clothes indoors because, if left in cool settings for too long, damp clothing can attract dust mites and mould.

Here are a few methods you can use to speed up the drying process without draining your bank account.

Remove cold air and moisture with a dehumidifier

Lewis suggests using a dehumidifier instead which he says promises huge savings—as long as you account for the price of buying one initially.

He added: “Once we know it’s 200w and we know a kilowatt (kw) is 1,000w, which is how electricity tends to be priced, we know this is a fifth of a kilowatt.

“And you pay roughly 34p per kw per hour. A fifth is 7p so you’re going to pay roughly 7p per hour to run a dehumidifier at 200w assuming it uses full power the whole time. Which is generally far, far cheaper than putting the heating on.”

Dehumidifiers work well as they draw air from the space, removing the moisture, and then repumping the heated, dry air into the home, lowering relative humidity.

The “damp chill” effect in the air may be reduced as a result, allowing the central heating to operate at a lower temperature or even be turned off. It will help you to dry your laundry and stop mould from growing on the walls, your clothes, and the furniture, in addition to preventing moisture from accumulating on the windows.

Remove excess water with an extra spin

Give your washing machine one more spin before emptying it. This will speed up drying time and cut down on the regular 10-minute drying period.

Press with a hot iron

Put your just-washed articles on a flat surface, ideally an ironing board, but a countertop would suffice if it is securely guarded. After that, spread the heat evenly over the clothes by placing a clean towel over them.

The heat from the iron will start to gently dry the clothing, and the towel will absorb any extra moisture and guard against heat damage.

Give a quick blast with the hair dryer

Another fantastic alternative to drying clothes outside in the sun is using a hairdryer.

Although not the best option for cutting your energy costs, this is a quick and simple way to dry clothing if you need something quickly.

Use hangers on an airer or clothes rail

Try hanging some of your clothing rather than stacking it on the airer. On the corners of the majority of airers are hanger holes, but you may also hang clothing from the rungs.

By generating sufficient circulation between the items, you are often able to fit more, while also assisting in the acceleration of the air-drying process. The same procedure applies to clothes rails; just make sure there are a few inches between each hanger to allow for enough airflow.