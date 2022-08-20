Efficient Chiefs score TDs on first two drives. Here’s a closer look at the stats
There can be little to nitpick about with the Chiefs offense through their first two preseason games..
After scoring a touchdown on its lone drive in last week’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs offense scored two touchdowns on two drives in Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with five receivers on the first drive, which was capped by a TD throw to tight end Jody Fortson. The Chiefs drove 87 yards in 12 plays for the score.
Then, after the defense stopped the Commanders, the Chiefs moved 82 yards in 12 plays for another touchdown. This one again ws capped by a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Fortson.
Mahomes threw to an additional pair of pass catchers to make it seven players with receptions in the first two drives.
The Chiefs were two for two in the red zone, and five for five on third downs. They gained 169 yards, averaging 7.0 yards per play. That’s efficient.
Receiver Justin Watson caught two passes for 53 yards and tight end Noah Gray had a 30-yard reception.
Here’s a look at the two scoring drives by the first-team offense, which has three touchdowns in three drives in the preseason.
First drive
Mahomes pass short right to Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushed out of bounds at KC 24 for 11 yards.
Mahomes pass short left to Travis Kelce to KC 33 for 9 yards.
P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
Michael Burton left guard to KC 35 for 2 yards.
Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Justin Watson.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 39 for 4 yards.
Mahomes pass short left to Jerick McKinnon to WAS 47 for 14 yards.
Edwards-Helaire up the middle to WAS 47 for no gain
.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Kelce.
Offsetting penalties.
Mahomes pass deep middle to Watson to WAS 8 for 39 yards
Blitz doesn't get there in time..
Mahomes finds Watson down the middle!pic.twitter.com/aLjirRPj5L
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 20, 2022
Mahomes pass short left to Valdes-Scantling to WAS 5 for 3 yards
Mahomes pass short left to Jody Fortson for 5 yards (Touchdown)
Patrick Mahomes hits Jody Fortson for 6! #ChiefsKingdom
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/1mGALXAF6n
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 20, 2022
Second drive
Isiah Pacheco up the middle to KC 19 for 1 yard
Mahomes pass deep left to N.Gray to KC 49 for 30 yards
Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to WAS 47 for 4 yards
Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling
Mahomes pass short left to Watson to WAS 33 for 14 yards
Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to Skyy Moore
Mahomes pass short left to Kelce to WAS 19 for 14 yards
Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
Mahomes pass short left to Pacheco to WAS 7 for 12 yards
Pacheco up the middle to WAS 7 for no gain
Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Making up for lost time @notyourjody
: #WASvsKC on KSHB pic.twitter.com/aA3xzXsiMK
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 20, 2022