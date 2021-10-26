Effenco Development Inc. secures 60-unit order from French multinational Derichebourg

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Effenco Development Inc. ("Effenco"), a company that designs, manufactures and markets technologies for the electrification and connectivity of heavy-duty vocational vehicles, announced today that it has received an order from Derichebourg for 60 hybrid-electric systems to be installed on its waste collection trucks.

EFFENCO AT THE HEART OF THE ELECTRIFICATION OF HEAVY-DUTY VOCATIONAL TRUCKS IN PARIS (CNW Group/Effenco)

"Our technology allows our clients to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of their daily operations. We applaud Derichebourg for its vision to be at the forefront of heavy-duty vocational truck electrification in France and in Canada, and we thank them for their continued trust in Effenco to help them achieve this important transition," said David Arseneault, CEO and Co-founder of Effenco Development Inc.

"For the past 60 years, Derichebourg Environnement has been involved in waste collection and recycling in a way that is very oriented towards environmental protection. We want to continue these activities in an ever more virtuous and clean way," said Thomas Derichebourg, President, Derichebourg Environnement.

About Effenco

Founded in 2006, Effenco develops transportation electrification solutions that reduce the GHG emissions of heavy-duty vocational vehicles. Its large, real-time operational database sourced from connected vehicles is at the heart of its development process. Thanks to its patented ultracapacitor-based electric technology, Effenco is now a leader in improving the energy efficiency of heavy-duty vocational trucks. Effenco's products are distributed across North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.effenco.com.

About Derichebourg

Derichebourg Environnement is a major global player in the sector of services for businesses and communities. Derichebourg Environnement offers a complete and integrated range of environmental services (recycling, recovery, household waste collection, urban cleaning, waste collection centers management, etc.) in 9 countries, including Canada, and employs approximately 4,600 people. For more information: http://www.derichebourg.com.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/effenco-at-the-heart-of-the-electrification-of-heavy-duty-vocational-trucks-in-paris-301408395.html

SOURCE Effenco

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c3475.html