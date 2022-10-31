eFFECTOR Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (“STRIs”) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and host 1x1 meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Fireside Chat at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on November 8th at 2pm PT

  • Fireside Chat at Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on November 15th at 9:10am ET

A live webcast of each event will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.effector.com.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of a network of functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E. In addition to the company’s oncology focus, zotatifin is being evaluated as a potential host-directed antiviral therapy in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, which holds a $5 million cooperative agreement sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Contacts:

Investors:

 

Media:

Christopher M. Calabrese
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
917-680-5608
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Kevin Gardner
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-283-2856
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.
Managing Director
Evoke Canale
619-203-5391
Heidi.chokeir@evokegroup.com




