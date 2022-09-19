Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Gustavsson
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eric Gustavsson
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19684/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-09-16
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 114 Unit price: 8.94 EUR
(2): Volume: 441 Unit price: 8.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 555 Volume weighted average price: 8.94 EUR
Further inquiries:
Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085
Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210
Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.