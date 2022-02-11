EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 11 February 2022 at 8.30

Efecte Plc’s Financial Statements 2021 and ESG report have been published

Efecte Plc has published the report of the board of directors and the financial statements for year 2021. The financial statements includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements and the auditor’s report. The financial statements have been prepared according to the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS).

In addition, Efecte has published its inaugural sustainability report on environmental, social and governance (ESG) questions as a separate report. The ESG report addresses the key sustainability issues facing the company and our approach to sustainability and ESG questions.

The financial statements and the ESG report are attached to this release and are available on company's website.

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com

