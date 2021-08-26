EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 26 AUGUST 2021 AT 9 A.M.

Eezy is renewing its organisation and management team

Eezy Plc is renewing its organisational structure.

Our goal is to be the most significant reformer of the Finnish working life. To be able to serve our customers and personnel better, we are renewing our organisational structure. The purpose of the organisational change is to improve the customer and talent experience, as well as to accelerate digital development and to improve the competence of our personnel.

Going forward, our business units are:

The Work and Talent business unit offers services for staff leasing, recruitment, headhunting and relocation, through our own business units as well as through our franchise units.

The Growth and Renewal business unit offers organisational and management research and development services. It also develops and sells services and platforms that promote the renewal of the working life, such as light entrepreneurship services.

Changes in the Group’s management team

Thomas Hynninen has been appointed as Director of the Work and Talent business unit as well as member of the Group management team starting from 26 August 2021. Hynninen (50, M.Sc.) has been Eezy Personnel’s Business Director since 2020. Previously, he has held positions of SVP, Sales and Accounts (occupational health care sales) at Terveystalo during 2010–2019; Sales Manager at Dell’s Finnish sales organisation as well as Business Controller at Dell during 2007–2010; and supervisory and development duties in Silja Line’s financial administration and project organisation during 1998–2007.

Päivi Salo (40, M.Sc. (Econ.) has been appointed as Chief Digital Officer starting from 1 October 2021. Salo has been working as Digital and Marketing Officer at Pohjola Sairaala Oy since 2017. Previously, she has been working as Business Development Manager at Sanoma Media Finland in 2017, Business Development Manager at Diacor during 2014-2017 and Business Development Manager at Canon Oy during 2010-2014.

Story continues

Pasi Papunen will lead the Growth and Renewal business unit. Papunen was responsible for the former Professional Services business unit.

The Group’s new management team:

Sami Asikainen, CEO

Hannu Nyman, CFO

Pasi Papunen, Director, Growth and Renewal

Thomas Hynninen, Director, Work and Talent

Hanna Lehto, Director, People and Culture

Isa Merikallio, Content Director

Päivi Salo, CDO, starting from 1 October 2021

Previous Director of Staffing Services Tomi Laaksola will take on the responsibility of implementing strategic key initiatives.

“In the past two years, we have managed to complete a huge amount of work in integrating the organisation. Tomi has had a key role in ensuring that our largest business unit has been in top shape even during the pandemic.

Our resources and foundation are now in excellent shape, so we can focus even more on accelerating our digital operations and serving our customers and talents in a more comprehensive manner. Päivi Salo and Thomas Hynninen will further strengthen our competent and experienced team.

The changes we have made now are a logical continuum on our journey towards being the most significant reformer of the working life,” says CEO Sami Asikainen from Eezy.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Asikainen

CEO

sami.asikainen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



