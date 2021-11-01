EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 1 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9.30

Eezy Plc's Board has decided on directed share issue

Eezy Plc's ("Eezy") Board of Directors has today, based on authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2021, decided on a directed share issue against payment. The share issue is related to the acquisition of KK Valmennuskeskus Oy, which was announced today in a press release.

A 998 519 euro portion of the acquisition price will be paid to Kari Kasanen with new Eezy shares, issues in the directed share issue. Kasanen will pay for the shares by giving 16500 shares of Valmennuskeskus as apport, corresponding to 16.5% of Valmennuskeskus' share capital. The subscription price will be entered into the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The subscription price of the new Eezy shares is 6.5867 eur/share, based on the volume-weighted average price in 22.-28.10.2021.

151 597 new shares will be issued, and the total number of Eezy's shares will increase to 25 046 815 due to the directed issue. The new shares will represent approx. 0.6 % of Eezy's shares after the share issue.

The new shares are planned to be registered with the Finnish trade register approximately on 8 November 2021 and to be admitted to trading together with Eezy's old shares on Nasdaq Helsinki approximately on 9 November 2021.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



