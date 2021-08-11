Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Oyj
·1 min read

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 10 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 25 % on 10 August 2021.

NoHo Partners Plc’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of
shares and voting rights

% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

24.85 %

0

24.85 %

24 849 375

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

29.40 %

29.40 %

-

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000322326

6 174 881

0

24.85 %%

0

SUBTOTAL A

6 174 881

24.85 %



Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913


