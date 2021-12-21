Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions
Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Max Laine
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Timo Laine
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20211221091612_7
Transaction date: 2021-12-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 527 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 527 Volume weighted average price: 5.9 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi