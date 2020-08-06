EEStor enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Green NH3

Sustainable fuel generated from air and water at any location where it is needed, will provide a clean and renewable energy source across a vast array of applications

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“EEStor”), is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent, dated August 6, 2020, pursuant to which it proposes to acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Green NH3 Inc. (“GREEN NH3”). Based in Georgetown, Ontario, Canada, GREEN NH3 is a private company involved in research, development and commercialization of zero-emission NH3 fuel, generated from its patented and scalable process.



Roger Gordon, Founder and CEO of GREEN NH3 and its patent holder, stated: “The team at GREEN NH3 is excited by this transaction and the variety of opportunities that the combined enterprise addresses. We are pleased to be associated with Ian Clifford and his team, who have extensive development and production experience and a long history in the public markets. Our systems will provide for replacement technology of greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuel- based generation and back-up systems and are designed to integrate into sophisticated smart grids. The combined expertise of the two companies should provide for a multitude of opportunities.”

Gordon continued: “GREEN NH3 fuel and power generating technology has the potential to change the way the world consumes energy. Through the creation of a fuel that has the potential of a true zero-emission footprint and that can be utilized in virtually every aspect of our lives, we can reshape the way we consume energy for generations into the future. The ability to produce non carbon based fuel and generate energy without any negative environmental footprint is what our world needs now and what GREEN NH3 technology represents.”

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO of EEStor added: “The acquisition of GREEN NH3 represents a strategic and valuable integration for both companies. The mission, values and principles of Roger Gordon and EEStor are highly aligned. The imperative for sustainable and globally scalable energy solutions has never been so evident. The credibility and viability of the technology is unassailable. A third-generation production capable prototype is fully built and certified by the Ontario Tech University (University of Ontario Institute of Technology) in Oshawa, Canada, under the supervision of Dr. Dincer and his team.”

Clifford continued: “The acquisition of GREEN NH3 will allow for the targeted implementation of specific types of zero-emission generation technology to address some of the most pressing and dynamic energy needs globally. By creating zero-emission fuels from water, air and renewable electricity sources, in exactly the place that the energy needs to be consumed, we hope to reduce, and potentially eliminate, the need for the profoundly inefficient distribution networks that exist today, not to mention the incredible environmental and socio-political burden of the fossil fuel industry.”

Roger Gordon added: “The fuel is generated from air and water (nitrogen and hydrogen) at any location where fuel is needed and the system is scaled to the quantity of fuel required. As a clean and renewable energy source, our fuel emits no carbon air pollution when consumed, only nitrogen and pure water, at a much lower production or environmental cost than gasoline and diesel fuels. GREEN NH3 hopes to utilize our patented technology to generate NH3 fuel and to supply true zero-emission fuel and electricity to diverse markets globally.”

Certifications

Independent third-party certification and cost analysis is underway with Ontario Tech University (University of Ontario Institute of Technology) in Oshawa, Ontario. Further certifications are planned to ensure that the performance characteristics of the technology are fully validated and disclosed. Independent certification results will be made available as they are received.

Proposed terms of the Acquisition

Subject to customary due diligence, negotiation of definitive documentation, board and regulatory approvals, in consideration for all of the outstanding share capital of GREEN NH3, the shareholders of GREEN NH3 are entitled to receive common shares of EEStor which will represent 25% of the outstanding share capital of EEStor following completion of the acquisition. Based on its current outstanding share capital, EEStor anticipates issuing approximately 48,300,000 common shares to the shareholders of GREEN NH3. Following completion of the acquisition, GREEN NH3 will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary of EEStor. Additional non-voting performance related shares will be available to GREEN NH3 shareholders once key performance and commercial milestones are met.

