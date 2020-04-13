Is EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HKG:3709) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we are going to look at EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HKG:3709) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for EEKA Fashion Holdings:

0.13 = CN¥479m ÷ (CN¥5.5b - CN¥1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, EEKA Fashion Holdings has an ROCE of 13%.

Does EEKA Fashion Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see EEKA Fashion Holdings's ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Specialty Retail industry. Regardless of where EEKA Fashion Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

EEKA Fashion Holdings's current ROCE of 13% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 31% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how EEKA Fashion Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:3709 Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for EEKA Fashion Holdings.

EEKA Fashion Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

EEKA Fashion Holdings has total assets of CN¥5.5b and current liabilities of CN¥1.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 33% of its total assets. EEKA Fashion Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From EEKA Fashion Holdings's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. EEKA Fashion Holdings shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

