EE launches new TV service to take on Sky and Virgin Media

Mobile operator EE has launched its own TV service as it continues plans to diversify its product offerings.

In October, the BT-owned firm unveiled a major business revamp it called “new EE” that would see it create a new online space where customers of any internet provider could browse and buy products from EE for the first time.

Now the company has confirmed the launch of its own TV service via an app on the Apple TV 4K streaming box, which will provide access to more than 70 Freeview channels, as well as premium channels, streaming services and other on-demand content.

The move will see the new platform offer a new form of direct competition to the likes of Sky and Virgin Media’s TV services.

The service plans to rival competitors Sky and Virgin Media (Alamy/PA)

EE chief executive Marc Allera said: “The launch of EE TV is one of the first significant strides we’re taking since launching new EE.

“The service is built for busy households, and we believe it will elevate the TV experience for consumers across the UK.”

Alongside the TV service, EE also announced two new set-top boxes.

The company said the new TV options would be combined with content packages themed around movies or sport that would enable customers to switch every month if they so wished.

Industry expert Paolo Pescatore, from analyst firm PP Foresight, said the move demonstrated a potential trend for other telecoms firms to follow in order to expand their range of services.

“This move shows how telcos can expand further into the home and provide a gateway for consumers to access all their premium TV, film and sport content in one place,” he said.

“A focus on choice and flexibility helps meet the needs of the price-conscious consumer, while at the same time it brings a new live TV experience to Apple TV 4K.”