eDynamic Learning Wins the CODiE Award for Best Elective Curriculum

Southlake, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eDynamic Learning -- North America’s largest provider of digital elective and Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses for grades 6-12, announces they were named 2021 CODiE™ award winner for Best Elective Curriculum. The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.

In addition to winning the CODiE award, eDynamic Learning won the 2021 EdTech Cool Tool Award for Best Career Planning Solution from EdTech Digest. Many states have also reviewed and approved eDynamic Learning curriculum for school district adoption, including courses for American Sign Language, African American History, Creative Writing, Foundations of Game Design, Principles of Information Technology, and many more.

“It’s great to have the largest collection of elective and CTE courses, but to be considered the best in the education community is much more rewarding! Our educator advisory group, the Empowered Educators, have provided meaningful feedback for our existing catalog and the courses under current development. As students return to school in the fall, we hope our curriculum can offer them hope and enrichment as they get excited for their future,” said Jerry Wooden, President and CEO of eDynamic Learning.

Many elective courses are also being updated to weave in social emotional learning to support teachers and students. This list of courses includes titles such as Social Media, Health 1, Nutrition & Wellness, and the newest requested course - Health & Physical Education.

While COVID had a negative impact everywhere on students, teachers, schools and communities, there were a few positive takeaways from the pandemic. Schools spent a tremendous amount of funding on technology to support students remotely this past school year, minimize the digital divide, and try to support equity and access for all students. Federal dollars from ESSER, CRRSA, and GEER continue to offer schools additional funding for digital access to differentiate instruction, offer enrichment, support college, career, and future readiness needs, and provide professional development for teachers.

“It’s rewarding to know that schools and districts will be able to take advantage of their new technology investment by using a digital curriculum that runs on all devices, inside and outside the classroom, in place of a textbook. Our mission is to support teachers with the most important ROI - the return on instruction. They’ll appreciate the easy-to-use curriculum, the data insights to quickly identify students at risk, the ability to personalize their instruction, and to support all their students equitably. We also know from 2021 testimonials just how much students felt supported and enjoyed the unique and interesting course options. It’s exciting to see what the future may hold for this generation of students!” said Tyler Wood, VP of Marketing & Professional Development.

About eDynamic Learning

With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of helping students find their passion through elective and CTE digital curriculum. With more than 200 courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning offers schools a comprehensive and interactive curriculum that includes lessons, discussions, assessments, projects and activities, and is often used as a textbook replacement. Courses work continuously in any instructional model, run on all devices, and are compatible with nearly all LMS systems. Courses also meet WCAG 2.0AA guidelines and offer translations and literacy support tools. To learn more, visit: www.edynamiclearning.com

Attachment

