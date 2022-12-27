Edwina Currie taken to hospital after breaking hip when she was hit by runaway dog

Edwina Currie (Getty Images)

Edwina Currie was left in hospital for ten days after breaking her hip when a runaway dog knocked her over.

The ex-health minister, 76, needed a replacement operation as her hip was left “totally mashed” after a German shepherd ran into her while she was walking her own dog near her home in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire.

The reality TV star, who is known for her high-profile affair with former Prime Minister John Major, is considering suing for £5,000 in costs.

Edwina told The Sun: "I was walking my dog when it came bounding over not on a lead and sent me flying.

"Its owner just grabbed it and went off. He never asked how I was. I was on the floor in absolute agony, but he showed no remorse.

"It was the most terrifying experience of my life. I was numb with pain.

"It was awful. My hip was left totally mashed. I tried to get over the fall and hobbled around for 12 days."

But she was later admitted to Macclesfield Hospital after the pain became too unbearable.

She said it isn’t the first time the “unmanegeable” dog has caused problems in the area.

She says she contacted Derbyshire Police about the “nightmare” situation, and the German shepherd must now be on a lead with a muzzle at all times when outside.

Edwina added that she is suing so she can recoup the costs for her private physio and on care for her own dogs.