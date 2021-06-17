Edwin Poots to stand down as DUP leader after less than a month in the post

DUP leader Edwin Poots (PA Wire)

Edwin Poots is set to stand down as DUP leader after less than a month in the post, following an internal revolt against him.

In a statement he said: “I have asked the party chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected.

“The party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected.

“This has been a difficult period for the party and the country and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place.”

