Edwards vs Usman 3 LIVE! UFC 286 stream, fight updates and latest results from London

Edwards vs Usman 3 – LIVE!

The UFC returns to London tonight as Leon Edwards faces off against Kamaru Usman once again inside the octagon. The pair will complete a stunning trilogy at the O2 Arena, with the UFC welterweight title on the line once more.

Birmingham native Edwards famously knocked the dominant Usman out with a brilliant spinning kick at UFC 278 back in August to avenge his initial loss to the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ in 2015. Whether or not lightning can strike twice remains to be seen. Usman was on course to be considered one of the greatest ever before that loss and will be desperate for revenge tonight. Still, home support for Edwards could be a huge factor.

The biggest ever UFC event in British history has a stacked fight card too. Justin Gaethje squares off against Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event, while Gunnar Nelson also returns after his appearance in London last year. Follow UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live below!

UFC 286 latest news

Start time and venue: 9pm main card, O2 Arena

Main event expected at 10.30pm

Where to watch: BT Sport Box Office

UFC 286 full fight card

Prediction: Usman to win via TKO

21:18 , Matt Verri

Dolidze has won his last four fights, he’ll surely be looking for a rapid start to this one. Performance of the Night in each of his last three bouts too, so he should be full of confidence.

These two have trained together a fair bit before, interesting dynamic.

21:14 , Matt Verri

Middleweight action first up on tonight’s main card. Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

Plenty of confident chat from the pair in the build-up to this one, as you’d expect. They’re on their way to the octagon now.

Last time they met...

21:10 , Matt Verri

Edwards was on his way to a defeat on the cards, when he produced this stunning strike in Salt Lake City.

That ended Usman’s long welterweight reign, we’ll see what the response is from the Nigerian Nightmare at the O2!

Edwards roared to victory?

21:04 , Matt Verri

Safe to say the crowd will firmly be in Edwards’ corner when we get to the main event later.

He was pumped up at the weigh-in and it was a brilliant atmosphere then - we can expect even better tonight!

Shore pays tribute to dad after win

21:01 , Matt Verri

“It was everything I thought it would be, I knew I’d have the gas in the second and third round.

“My dad (his trainer), November 2022 he was diagnosed with cancer and finished his chemo two weeks ago.

“I felt I was the better wrestler, I knew I’d take him down when he was tired.”

Main card coming up!

20:56 , Matt Verri

That’s the prelims done. Focus now shifts to the main card - here’s a reminder of what’s to come:

Leon Edwards (C) vs Kamaru Usman 3 (welterweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill (women’s flyweight)

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze (middleweight)

Brilliant from the Welshman

20:52 , Matt Verri

Submission for Shore!

20:49 , Matt Verri

Shore takes about three seconds to bring out the head-kick after those instructions.

He’s having a much better round now, Amirkhani looks to be tiring rapidly, his attempt at the takedown is well-defended.

And Amirkhani is in real trouble now, stoppage could be coming. It does! Shore wins by submission in the second round, rear naked choke gets the job done.

20:44 , Matt Verri

Shore defending well but he’s been under a lot of pressure in this opening round. Amirkhani having much the better of it.

And that’s that for the opening five minutes. “Alright, rest,” say Shore’s corner. I’d say so.

They also say they’ve been practicing the head-kick non-stop, questioning why he hasn’t used it once yet.

One more to go...

20:36 , Matt Verri

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani is the final fight before our focus shifts to the main card. We’ll have full coverage of that, of course.

UFC featherweight debut for Shore.

Winner by split decision... Duncan!

20:31 , Matt Verri

30-27 and 29-28 to Duncan on two of the cards, 29-28 Morales on the other.

Duncan up and running!

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺! 😤



20:28 , Matt Verri

Three rounds done between Duncan and Morales, the penultimate fight of the prelims.

It’s really even, Duncan maybe just about edging it in terms of putting the pressure on. Great uppercut from Morales late on, having been on the floor for much of the round.

Got to think Duncan has done enough to win it.

Main man is here!

20:19 , Matt Verri

20:16 , Matt Verri

Duncan the one trying to close the distance in the opening round, looking for a big right hand.

He gets tagged here though! Legs have buckled underneath him, but he responds with a huge shot of his own! Morales smiles and calls for more noise from the crowd.

Couple of elbows to end the round from Duncan. That was fun.

20:06 , Alex Young

Yet more British hopes in action next.

Chris Duncan, another from Dana White’s Contender Series, will make his UFC bow. He takes on Omar Morales.

19:56 , Alex Young

Wow, that didn’t take long.

Yanal Ashmoz knocks out Sam Patterson with just 1:15 on the clock! A huge right hook followed by a left, to the ground and the young Brit is out cold.

Brutal debut.

19:52 , Alex Young

Up next on the prelims is English lightweight Sam Patterson making his UFC debut.

The star of Dana White’s Contender Series star faces off against Israeli fighter Yanal Ashmoz.

19:48 , Alex Young

Muhammad Mokaev has just defeated Jafel Filho via a third-round submission. Filho tapping from a rear naked choke with 18 seconds to go.

Last time these two met

19:39 , Alex Young

Let’s roll the clock back to August 2022 and look at a stunning fight and a remarkable post-bout interview.

(AP)

Leon Edwards shocks world with stunning KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Leon Edwards has become only the second ever UFC champion from Great Britain after claiming the welterweight title with a shock last-minute kick to the head to beat Kamaru Usman in Salt Lake City.

The 30-year-old, from Birmingham, looked to be heading to defeat at Vivint Arena after being out-wrestled by the reigning champion only to unleash a left kick to the side of Usman’s head, knocking his opponent out, with just a minute of the bout left.

Edwards, who lost to Usman in 2015, is only the second Briton to become a UFC champion, following Michael Bisping in 2016.

He said in his post-fight octagon interview: “I can’t put it into words. It’s been a long four years. They all doubted me, they all said I couldn’t do it. Look at me now!”

Read more here.

Prelims starting

19:24 , Alex Young

We've already seen plenty of action at the O2 Arena tonight.

Here's a wrap of the results so far.

Veronica Hardy def. Juliana MIller via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Ludovit Klein and Jai Herbert fight to majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Joanne Wood def. Luana Carolina via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Jake Hadley def. Malcolm Gordon via TKO (round 1, 1:01)

Christian Leroy Duncan def. Dusko Todorovic via TKO (round 1, 1:52)

Lerone Murphy def. Gabriel Santos via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

The first prelim fight, Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho at flyweight, is up next.

Edwards in confident mood

19:06 , Alex Young

A little over three hours until the main event. Here’s what Edwards has been saying.

I’m the better fighter than him, I’m the better striker than him and I’ve knocked him out before so I’ll knock him out again.

Fight prediction

18:37 , Alex Young

It’s going to be hard for Edwards to replicate the stunning kick that knocked Usman out many months ago. That, you feel, was a perfect storm and the alchemy needed to reproduce it is complex.

Leon Edwards shocked the world with his win over Usman in August / USA TODAY Sports

For that reason, Usman has to be favourite. On course to be considered one of the greatest of all time before the loss to Edwards, Usman has the tools to get back on track.

Usman to win via KO.

Main event timings

18:08 , Alex Young

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman are expected to head to the octagon around 10.30pm tonight.

It will be the third showdown between the pair, who have a win apiece and first met way back in 2015.

Elsewhere on the card, Justin Gaethje squares off against Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event, while Gunnar Nelson returns to the O2 Arena after his appearance on the card last year.

(Getty Images)

How to watch tonight

17:52 , Alex Young

TV channel: BT Sport will broadcast the prelims live in the UK, with coverage starting on BT Sport 1 at 7pm GMT on Saturday March 18, 2023.

BT Sport Box Office will then hold the main card, with the event costing £19.95 to purchase.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the event live online via the BT Sport website or app, then by the BT Sport Box Office app once they’ve purchased the main card.

UFC 286 fight card

17:42 , Alex Young

Main card

Leon Edwards (C) vs Kamaru Usman 3 (welterweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill (women’s flyweight)

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze (middleweight)

Prelims

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani (featherweight)

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales (lightweight)

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho (flyweight)

