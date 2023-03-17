Edwards out to 'put on a show' against Usman at UFC 286

Leon Edwards wants to "put a show on" for the fans at UFC 286 in London as he prepares to face rival Kamaru Usman for a third time.

The duo both weighed in at 170lb on Friday at the O2 Arena, before squaring up one last time prior to clashing when it matters on Saturday.

Nigerian Usman suffered just a second loss of his professional career against Edwards in August at UFC 278, seven years after winning their first bout.

Edwards' shock win in Utah earned him the UFC welterweight championship, and his first defence will be against Usman.

Though born in Jamaica, Edwards and his family moved to England when he was young, and the 31-year-old is eager to impress at the first numbered UFC event to take place in the United Kingdom since 2017.

"I'm excited to be here tomorrow and put a show on for you guys, to do another head-shot and take him out again," Edwards said at the weigh-in.

Usman simply replied: "He's talking now so tomorrow night we're going to talk in that octagon."

The co-main event will see American Justin Gaethje go up against Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev.