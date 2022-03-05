‘Edward Scissorhands’ House For Sale In Florida, Complete With Film Memorabilia

Prices are definitely not slashed at one Florida home that’s for sale. The house used as the location setting for Tim Burton’s 1990 cult classic, Edward Scissorhands, is on the market for a cool $700k.

Located in Lutz, Florida, just outside of Tampa, the home was bought two years ago for $230k by current owner Joey Klops. He went full force into the house’s history, stocking it with memorabilia from the Johnny Depp star turn. If you buy the house, the artifacts are yours to keep.

If you’re interested in the nitty-gritty, the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Klops has also renovated the space to more closely align it with the film.

Among the highlights :mushroom wallpaper covering the kitchen and other rooms to match the film’s flavor, and a full-sized Edward Scissorhands mannequin.

The house went up for sale as of last Wednesday.

