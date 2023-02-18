Edward Crutchley FW23 Collection Takes Us on a Psychdelic Trip in Black and White

Sofia de la Cruz
·1 min read

Two-time Woolmark Prize Winner Edward Crutchley took us to the exclusive inside of Sadler's Wells Theatre for a monochromatic trip -- the Crutchley way. Inspired by the work from illustrator Richard Breton's The Drolatic Dreams of Pantagruel (1565), the English label's Fall/Winter 2023 range offered drama, energy and refined craftsmanship.

The absence of color in the lineup didn't prevent us, the viewers, from embarking on a somewhat psychedelic trip. Models stomped down the runway looking empowered and reckless. In particular, oversized silhouettes took the spotlight through merino wool elongated V-neck sweaters, lurex dresses, streetwear-style blousons and relaxed outerwear.

Furthermore, Crutchely succeded in contrasting custom classic prints like Prince of Wales check, houndstooth, hopsack and gingham, with silky taffeta ruffled up mushroom-like dresses. Overall, the FW23 lineup called for attention, and it got it -- whether it was the cheerful yet bizarre attitude of the garments, the larger-than-life platform shoes or the luxurious textures is up to you to decide.

Take a look at Edward Crutchley's FW23 collection in the gallery above.

