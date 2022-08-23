Edward Cabrera tosses a gem as Miami Marlins shut out Oakland Athletics

Edward Cabrera’s strong showing in August hit a new high point on Monday.

The 24-year-old right-handed pitcher threw a career-high eight shutout innings as the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-0 to begin a three-game series at RingCentral Coliseum. Miami improves to 53-69. Oakland falls to 45-78.

Cabrera has now pitched 22 2/3 scoreless innings in his four starts since returning from a nearly two-month injured list stint due to right elbow tendonitis.

In his latest outing, Cabrera allowed just five baserunners and only one after the third inning.

He worked around back-to-back walks to Tony Kemp and Jonah Bride to begin his outing by striking out Sean Murphy, getting Seth Brown to fly out to left field and Shea Langeliers to ground into an inning-ending forceout.

In the third, Cabrera gave up back-to-back singles to Skye Bolt and Kemp before getting Bride to hit into a double play and striking out Murphy.

His only blemish after that? A fourth-inning walk to Langeliers with one out. Cabrera retired the final 14 batters he faced, including five of his seven strikeouts.

Charles Leblanc hit a solo home run in the second inning to open scoring for the Marlins, who tacked on two more runs in the third inning on back-to-back RBI doubles from Brian Anderson and JJ Bleday.

Tanner Scott recorded his 18th save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth.

This story will be updated.