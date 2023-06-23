'The educational establishment has become disconnected from reality'

"The educational establishment has become disconnected from reality," says one Telegraph reader - iStockphoto

School pupils identifying as animals made headlines this week after a child at a school in East Sussex was reprimanded for rejecting a student’s decision to self-identify as a cat.

Meanwhile, pressure on the Government to help with rising interest rates for struggling mortgage-holders, MPs voting to back a damning report by the privileges committee that found Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate and the rescue mission to recover the Titan submersible also dominated Telegraph readers’ conversation this week.

Read on to see this week’s biggest talking points from the comments section, Front Page newsletter and the Letters page.

Children self-identifying as animals

According to a series of reports this week, numerous pupils have taken to identifying as animals.

Consequently, a school in East Sussex is facing a Government investigation after a teacher at Rye College was recorded suggesting a pupil who refused to accept her classmate was a cat was despicable.

Readers think teachers endorsing this behaviour should be dismissed, and believe that it demonstrates how disconnected from reality the educational establishment has become. Many also agree with Michael Deacon that these children are simply undermining authority through mockery.

Britain’s mortgage meltdown

The Bank of England has delivered a blow to mortgage holders by raising interest rates faster than expected to 5pc as it fights to bring down doggedly high inflation.

With millions facing rate shocks and affordability concerns, the Government has been urged to intervene to help households cope with the rising cost of mortgages.

Most readers lack sympathy for those who took out low fixed rates without having the foresight to predict they would inevitably shoot up again and agree that it is not the Government’s responsibility to subsidise them. Others recall contending with even higher rates.

Titanic submersible rescue mission

Five people, including a British billionaire and one of Pakistan’s richest men, have gone missing after a submersible carrying passengers to visit the shipwreck of the Titanic lost contact with tour operators on Sunday morning.

A multinational rescue mission was launched to find the 22ft vessel, and has now reached a critical point, with the supply of oxygen on board believed to have run out.

While many readers struggle to understand the appeal of extreme tourism, others question the safety and rescue measures in place on such a voyage.

MPs back Partygate report

On Monday night MPs voted to approve a report by the Privileges Committee that found Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament and should be suspended for 90 days.

Consequently, a Cabinet split emerged after Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said a 90-day suspension was “distinctly uncomfortable”.

Readers highlight the hypocrisy in government, calling out those who have too broken the rules and behaved dishonourably. Although aware that Boris Johnson is not faultless, many challenge the verdict and label the backing of the partygate report vindictive and anti-democratic.

