Educational Assistant certificate coming to Tisdale Cumberland College in fall

Cumberland College is introducing an Educational Assistant Certificate program at its Tisdale branch this fall.

Jeff Fisher, Chair, Post-Secondary Education, explained in a press release the addition of the Educational Assistant program was based on local demand and is designed with that demand in mind.

“We are very excited to be bringing the Educational Assistant Certificate program to the northeast region of the province. The establishment of this program comes as a direct result of an identified need by the North East School Division, and we are pleased to provide this sought after training for those currently working as Educational Associates, as well as those hoping to become EAs,” he said. “The ability to access this program on a part-time basis will allow our students to continue to work and go to school, and obtain their full Educational Assistant Certificate in just two years.”

The program is brokered through Saskatchewan Polytechnic and will be offered part-time over a span of two years, making it possible for individuals who are already working to train at the same time. The delivery method will include a combination of virtual, home study, and in-person learning. Classes will run on scheduled evenings and Saturdays.

Educational Assistants play a vital role in the school system and graduates can work in elementary, junior high and high schools in communities around the province. School divisions offer full time, part time and casual positions. The program is ideal for individuals who enjoy working one-on-one with children with different needs, and want to see them included in the classroom.

Heather Shwetz, North East School Division’s Superintendent of Human Resources, said this training will be valuable for their organization.

“We are excited that Cumberland College is hosting a program to provide certification for Educational Associates. This training will enhance the toolbox of Educational Associates, who play a key role in our schools supporting a variety of student needs.”

Shwetz said the NESD may post opportunities in late May, then again in October. Temporary positions, when available, are posted year-round.

“I encourage people interested in becoming an EA to consider applying to our casual list, which will give them the opportunity to work at different locations and learn more about the work of an EA.”

The NESD employs over 100 Educational Associates across the school division. Positions are posted on our website and candidates can apply through their online hiring system. Open positions are posted on the division’s Facebook, Twitter and website.

While most people are familiar with the important role Educational Assistants (EAs) play in schools, Fisher explained that the training is more diverse and in-depth than many may realize. Courses range from child and adolescent development to family dynamics to supporting instruction. The college will be accepting applications for this program until Oct. 7 with the program start date scheduled for Oct. 14.

On Wednesday, May 19 the college will be hosting a virtual information session from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. For more information on the information session or to apply for the Educational Assistant Certificate program, visit www.cumberlandcollege.sk.ca.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal