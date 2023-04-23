Education Secretary rebuffs teaching union plea to negotiate before strikes

Gillian Keegan previously refused to meet with the NEU unless it agreed to suspend earlier planned strikes - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

Gillian Keegan, Education Secretary, has rebuffed a teaching union’s plea to negotiate ahead of strikes.

The Government has no plans to resume pay talks ahead of planned industrial action in schools across England on Thursday, The Telegraph has been told.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), urged the Government on Sunday to negotiate and end the pay row.

“We will go in any time,” she told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show.

“I say now, directly to the Government, ‘we’ll go in tomorrow, let’s negotiate so we don’t have to take strike action on Thursday’. None of my members want to disrupt education and lose more pay when they are so inadequately paid already.”

However, a Department for Education source said: “Our position has not changed on industrial action.”

Mrs Keegan previously refused to meet with the NEU unless it agreed to suspend earlier planned strikes.

Further strikes planned

The NEU is preparing further strikes across schools in England on April 27 and May 2, followed by a three-day strike later in the summer term.

Teaching unions have rejected the offer of an average 4.5 per cent salary increase next year, a £1,000 one-off bonus this year, and the creation of a workload taskforce.

The Government has rescinded the £1,000 bonus offer and said it will decide pay for next year following a recommendation from an independent pay-review body.

NAHT, the school leaders’ union, has called for a 15 per cent pay rise for teachers and head teachers in the next academic year.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We have made a fair and reasonable teacher pay offer to the unions, which recognises teachers’ hard work and commitment.”