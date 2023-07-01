Education Secretary defends plans to allow children to choose their own pronouns in the classroom

Critics of the Government’s plans to let children socially transition at school are “very unreasonable”, the Education Secretary has argued

Critics of the Government’s plans to let children socially transition at school are “very unreasonable”, the Education Secretary has argued.

Gillian Keegan defended draft proposals allowing pupils to choose their own pronouns in the classroom as long as they have consent from their parents.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers have promised to publish guidance for teachers on trans issues before the end of term but some figures in Downing Street are understood to be concerned about a backlash from campaigners unless the position on social transitioning is strengthened.

In an interview with The House magazine, Ms Keegan said: “The question is whether a 16- or 17-year-old, in a school setting, wants to change their pronouns with their parental consent and whether that’s something they should be allowed to do – and we think the answer to that is yes.

“People have the right to their own identity. It is a tricky subject, but at 18 you can do what you want, so I think it would be unreasonable to say: ‘No, you can’t do anything.’ That would be a very unreasonable position.”

An NHS-commissioned report by paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass last year warned allowing children to “socially transition” to their preferred gender could have a “significant” impact on their “psychological functioning”.

Gillian Keegan: “People have the right to their own identity” - PA

Some Tory MPs in Red Wall constituencies have demanded a complete ban on social transitioning in schools.

Ms Keegan also appeared to take a swipe at Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson after they publicly denounced author JK Rowling for her gender critical views.

“You’ve got people being cancelled, people losing their jobs, actors not speaking to the writers who made them, it’s really become quite a highly charged, toxic debate. We need to take the heat down,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, she branded university strikes “outrageous” and insisted teachers should end their “very wrong” walkouts in light of the 5.4 per cent pay rise awarded by the School Teachers’ Review Body last year.

“The reality is they’ve been on strike ever since. So they got what they wanted and then, you know, it didn’t stop.”

Ms Keegan revealed she would be “open” to differential pay for teachers where there are staff shortages for certain subjects after pilot schemes that have seen maths educators paid more.

She also argued it would be “ridiculous” to fall out with someone over differing political views and mocked boasts from Left-wing politicians including Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, that they had “never kissed a Tory”.