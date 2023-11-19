Education’s post-16 campus plans face further delay

Plans to discuss how to pay for a new post-16 campus could be delayed.

Deputies Charles Parkinson and Gavin St Pier proposed "a short delay" on the funding decisions for Education, Sport and Culture's (ESC) plans.

How to pay for the project, part of ESC's transforming education programme, has been debated as part of the budget.

If approved, the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) could be forced to bring forward plans on how to fund the campus before the end of March 2024.

Educational leaders have expressed their frustration with the delays to plans to build a new post-16 campus - at Les Ozouets.

Former Treasury Minister Charles Parkinson has asked for P&R to come back with "indicative timelines, cashflows, financing and issuance costs, any identified opportunities for value engineering, and capital or recurring revenue cost savings" on the transforming education programme.

Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller has also put forward a plan which could see the £111m borrowing needed to fund the programme paid for via a new "corporate levy".

She told the States it could raise about £5m but has the potential to raise even more if it was set at a higher rate.

Debate has been adjourned on that proposal.

States members will restart debate on 2024's budget on Wednesday 22 November, before discussing next year's benefits rates and a motion of no confidence in P&R.

