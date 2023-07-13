Education lost to Covid will ‘scar world for years’

A sign outside a school warning about Covid prevention

Covid disruption to childrens’ education will hold back economic growth for years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suggested.

The Washington-based organisation said the damaging impact of lockdowns on schooling was partly to blame for the weakest outlook for global economic growth in decades.

“Scars from the pandemic, including to students’ learning and [skill training], could weigh on economies for years to come,” the IMF said in its latest update.

The IMF said the global economy was expected to grow by just 3pc per year in the immediate future.

That is well below the 3.9pc average seen over the period from 2000 to 2019, which included the global financial crisis and the underwhelming recovery from the credit crunch.

A key factor is the lasting impact of the pandemic on childrens’ education. Lockdowns led to a worse quality education for students and schools have still not fully recovered from the impact of shutdowns.

Attendance rates have plunged since the pandemic, with more than one pupil in every five now missing 10pc or more of their classes. The number missing half their classes or more has doubled to 120,000 since 2019.

As well as an increase in truancy, studies suggest that the move to remote learning during lockdown has left a lasting impact.

Decades of progress in child literacy and numeracy in the US have been erased following lockdowns, studies have found, with evidence of a particularly significant impact on young children’s learning.

Britain’s Education Endowment Foundation said last year: “COVID-19-related disruption has negatively impacted the attainment of all pupils, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

It added: “Teachers have frequently reported concerns around the effect on pupil wellbeing. There is also emerging evidence that suggests the pandemic has negatively impacted children’s mental health.”

Pupils who receive worse quality education will suffer for the rest of their lives as they lose out in a competitive jobs market to those who were given a full and proper education.

Analysts at the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated that the 8.7m pupils in the UK who lost out on schooling will end up missing out on a cumulative £350bn in lifetime earnings.

Deloitte and PwC, two of Britain’s biggest graduate recruiters, have been forced to put in place extra training for new employees after finding that many of those who completed their education during the pandemic struggled with communication and teamwork skills.

The IMF said disrupted education, a wave of retirement, an increase in sickness forcing people out of the jobs market and heightened global tensions meant the outlook for the world’s economy was the worst it had been in decades.

Other factors holding back growth include the weak Chinese economy, “slower than previously anticipated pace of structural reforms, lower projections for labour force growth, and increasing pressures from geoeconomic fragmentation,” the IMF said.

Surging inflation in the post-pandemic world has also damaged economies.

Inflation has recently fallen sharply in the US and in some European countries, raising hopes that Britain and the other laggards will soon follow suit.

This has raised hopes that the Bank of England and other central banks may soon be able to slow or stop interest rate rises.

However Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s chief, said it remained critical to keep raising interest rates and to resist tax cuts or extra government spending until prices rises were definitely vanquished.

She said: “Policymakers should avoid ‘premature celebrations’: lessons from previous inflationary episodes show that easing policy too early can undo progress on inflation.

“It is vital to stay the course on monetary policy until inflation is durably brought down to target, while closely monitoring financial sector risks.”

She urged finance ministers to also resist tax cuts until prices were under control.

Ms Georgieva said: “Fiscal policy must also play its part. Tightening the purse strings after a period of pandemic-related exceptional support can support disinflation, rebuild buffers, and enhance debt sustainability, while temporary and targeted measures may be needed to help vulnerable people cope with the immediate cost-of-living crisis.”

Her words echo those of Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, who has resisted calls for more spending and for tax cuts on the basis that increasing borrowing even further would risk stoking more inflation.

He said on Thursday: “The best way to get growth going again and ease the pressure on families is to bring inflation down as quickly as possible. Our plan will work, but we must stick to it.”

The IMF’s meagre growth forecasts may yet have to be downgraded because of a long list of risks that threatens to derail activity, the group warned.

The analysts flagged key risks including an intensification of Russia’s war in Ukraine, stresses in the financial system harming households and businesses and investor panics leading to rapid withdrawals of money.