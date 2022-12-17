Education-funding overhaul needs more time, education minister says

The Manitoba government says it has to do more consulting before it overhauls the way it pays for K-12 education.

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko told the Free Press Friday that public and independent schools can expect a status quo funding announcement for their 2023-24 operations in the new year.

“It’s not a delay. It’s not a pause. It’s a continuation (of consultation work)…. We just can’t afford to get this wrong, because it’s pretty massive,” he said.

The minister said members of the review team want more time, so he suspects this development will be welcome in all divisions, many of whom have new senior leaders and trustees following the elections in October.

Superintendents and education stakeholders have long raised concerns about the existing model and a problematic equalization formula that has, since its implementation in 2002-03, perpetuated inequities in classrooms across the province.

Student population, transportation requirements and building expenses, among numerous line items and grants, currently determine how much funding each division gets.

Divisions also rely on local property education taxes — sums that vary between boards because they reflect the assessed value of area housing and businesses — and fundraising efforts for their overall revenue.

The latest breakdown of school revenue streams indicates the province covered 56 per cent of all costs in 2021-22.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press