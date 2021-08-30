Education Department investigating states with bans on school mask mandates

As thousands more schools return to full-time in-person instruction, President Joe Biden's administration is investigating five states that are banning districts from mandating masks, on the grounds that such policies violate the civil rights of children with disabilities and underlying health conditions.

State superintendents in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah received letters Monday outlining how prohibiting indoor masking in schools prevents districts from implementing health and safety measures necessary to protect students, the Education Department said in a news release.

The banning of mask mandates may keep schools "from meeting their legal obligations not to discriminate based on disability and from providing an equal educational opportunity to students with disabilities who are at heightened risk of severe illness from COVID-19," the letters said, according to the department.

Lucie Phillips, 6, joins parents and students during a rally at Utah State School Board Office calling for mask mandate Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

The Biden administration had previously threatened to use its authority to enforce civil rights law against states that have forbid schools from enforcing universal indoor mask-wearing. Under federal law, public schools have to provide an equal education and reasonable accommodations to students with disabilities.

Across the country, parents of children with disabilities and related medical conditions have complained that state bans on mask mandates exclude their children from participating fully in public education, because they can't attend safely in person without universal masking.

At least seven lawsuits have been filed recently in states such as South Carolina, Arizona, Florida and Texas. In one of the Florida suits, a circuit court judge has already issued a ruling, concluding the state’s order banning school mask mandates is unlawful and districts have the right to set their own policies.

The litigation and subsequent Education Department investigation comes amid a surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases largely due to the delta variant.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said it's unacceptable for state leaders to put politics over the health and safety of students.

"The department will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely and the rights of local educators to put in place policies that allow all students to return to the classroom full-time in-person safely this fall," he said in a statement.

Porter Boevers, 4, has autism and lives in South Carolina. His mother is part of a lawsuit alleging South Carolina’s policy of prohibiting schools from requiring everyone to mask up violates federal law by effectively excluding students with disabilities from participating in the public education system.

Fights over mask mandates in schools — or a lack of them — have roiled communities around the country and complicated the massive effort to safely reopen school buildings for full-time instruction.

About 63% of parents with children in school think their child's school should require unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks, according to an August poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation. But the attitudes differ sharply by parents' political leaning: 69% of Republican parents oppose that mask requirement, the poll showed.

Some large districts in Florida, such as Miami-Dade County and Broward County, have outright defied state orders and required all students and staff to mask up anyway.

The federal Office of Civil Rights has not opened investigations in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, or Arizona because those states’ bans on universal indoor masking are not currently being enforced as a result of court orders or other state actions, according to the Education Department.

But the department will continue to monitor those states, and may take action if state leaders "prevent local schools or districts from implementing universal indoor masking or if the current court decisions were to be reversed," the release said.

