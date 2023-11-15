Education Arts Canada Brings Live ScienceJam Series to Schools in Halton and Peel

After years of adapting to virtual performances due to the challenges posed by COVID, Education Arts Canada (EAC) has triumphantly returned to the live school stage, captivating school-age audiences in Halton and Peel with its hit ScienceJam series. Specifically designed for Grades 4-6 students, this innovative series combines musical theatre and live science demonstrations to entertain and educate students about fundamental science concepts.

The latest installment, "Archimedes Moves the World," transports students back in time to ancient Greece, providing an engaging experience to meet and learn with the legendary Archimedes. The fall performances mark a significant milestone for EAC as it resumes its live presentations.

The realization of these performances is attributed, in part, to a substantial $749,000 grant awarded in March 2020 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). This funding empowered EAC to expand the ScienceJam musical program to more schools (grades 4 to 6) and develop three additional shows, all of which are touring the Halton-Peel Region.

Parm Gill, Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton, lauded the government's investment, stating, "Our government is making a tremendous investment of over $749,000 to Education Arts Canada's ScienceJam musical program. Their dedication to promoting unique and interactive learning for our children and youth will help set them on a path of success for years to come."

EAC's impact extends beyond entertainment, setting the stage for learning through four-show projects that have reached tens of thousands of students. By providing access to arts-based learning opportunities and compelling artistic, cultural, and heritage experiences, EAC aims to enhance educational engagement in the community.

David Gershon, Chair of EAC and co-writer/composer with his wife, Judy Adelman Gershon, expressed the transformative power of the ScienceJam series. "You only have to see the look on students' faces to realize that these shows are reaching a much deeper level than can be achieved with just a textbook or lecture. It's a game-changer."

Story continues

The new show, "Archimedes Moves the World," follows in the footsteps of EAC's other successful ScienceJam programs, such as "Isaac Newton's Excellent Adventure," presented live in schools, and "Hubbard's Amazing Matter and Energy Machine," and "Katherine Johnson's Spaceship Earth," presented virtually. These shows, created by the Juno award-winning couple, are designed to entertain and engage and bring core science concepts to life.

EAC engages tens of thousands of children, teachers, and parents annually with live interactive music and drama in theatres, schools, and other venues. Each EAC program includes supporting educational materials for use in classrooms and homes, extending the impact of their presentations beyond the stage.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter