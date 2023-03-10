How we educate children about sex is vital. Don’t let it be part of Britain’s toxic culture war

Gaby Hinsliff
·4 min read

Imagine travelling to work in the morning, listening to colleagues loudly marking your body out of 10. Imagine being groped in the corridor, catcalled, hearing rape jokes.

A woman suffering this at work would surely leave, or sue. But teenage girls at school don’t have that option, although a horrifying report from Ofsted in 2021 found this is the environment in which many are trying to learn. Nine out of 10 girls said being sent unwanted explicit images happened “a lot” or “sometimes” among their peers. Two-thirds said the same for unwanted touching. That report, which among other failings identified “weak implementation” and “poor teacher subject knowledge” of relationship, sex and health education (RSHE), was the wake-up call ministers needed to order all English schools to follow RSHE guidance. Good sex education at school matters, in a world where “leave it to the parents” would all too often mean leaving it to Pornhub and Andrew Tate.

Which brings us to this week, when Conservative MP Miriam Cates, a committed Christian and former biology teacher, stood up in parliament to demand an inquiry into children being taught “graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner safely and 72 genders” under that guidance, in what she called a widespread “safeguarding scandal”. Rishi Sunak responded earnestly that he’d asked education ministers to investigate and “as a result of all this we are bringing forward a review of RSHE statutory guidance”. It’s fertile ground for a moral panic, amid reports of an Isle of Man school hiring a drag queen to lead a sex education session in which she allegedly announced there were 73 genders, and ordered a child who disagreed to leave the room. But the school has said there could be “inaccuracies with the information being shared” about that one.

So what of the long, indignant report on sex education that Cates and her fellow MP Danny Kruger have just published? It would be truly shocking if children were encouraged in school to choke each other for sexual gratification, so perhaps it’s a relief the report offers no evidence this actually happened. (The choking “advice” is taken from a blog by the self-styled sex-positive podcaster Evie Plumb, who says she has undergone professional RSHE training, but there’s no claim it was ever taught in schools.) It’s one of several faintly dizzying leaps in the report, which accuses schools of “promoting trans identification” to children, downplaying marriage and introducing “pupils in year 9 to a definition of bestiality”.

Have some schools occasionally got it wrong? Almost certainly. There will be good and bad lessons out there, as in any subject, and that matters. Refusing to show sex education materials to parents, as some schools have, doesn’t inspire confidence. According to the Sex Education Forum, which represents professionals, there aren’t enough teachers properly trained to cover complex issues. Into that vacuum have stepped external providers of possibly variable quality, with Cates and Kruger’s report suggesting lines between teaching and corporate side hustles may sometimes be blurred. Children aren’t a business opportunity or captive audience. But they’re not fodder for a politically convenient culture war either.

A careful, considered review of sex education might be no bad thing. The Sex Education Forum’s latest pupil survey found over half of children felt they weren’t taught enough about power imbalances in relationships, or navigating porn. Although current guidance is usefully flexible, letting schools decide what “sensitive and age appropriate” education means for the communities they serve, it’s also fairly vague. Long-promised official guidance on handling trans pupils is woefully overdue, with schools puzzling over conflicting advice from rival campaign groups on pronouns, toilets and teaching about gender identity. But a politically weaponised review trampling over this sensitive ground would be disastrous.

Ofsted’s report uncovered cases of children in their final year of primary school sending nude pictures. Even seemingly sleepy rural schools are now dealing with teenagers thought to be targeted by grooming gangs. These are the new facts of life. Teachers cannot simply ignore them when facing a roomful of sniggering teens, trying simultaneously not to terrify the ones who have never been kissed or shame the early experimenters, while respectfully accommodating the little girl who has two dads and the boy whose strictly religious parents think that’s a sin.

That’s a job for a trained specialist, not a reluctant staffroom volunteer or wholly unregulated third party. Good sex education costs money. But ultimately, it’s children who pay dearly for the bad kind.

  • Gaby Hinsliff is a Guardian columnist

  • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here.

Latest Stories

  • Sask. creates new regulations for independent schools in wake of abuse allegations

    The Saskatchewan government is creating new regulations it says will strengthen oversight of independent schools in the province, after a class-action lawsuit launched last year alleged students suffered years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at one such school. On Thursday, Education Minister Dustin Duncan announced the government had amended two pieces of legislation — The Registered Independent Schools Regulations and The Education Funding Regulations — that govern the operation of in

  • National City "Teacher of the year" arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with former student

    According to the National School District’s superintendent, the teacher -- identified as 34-year-old Jacqueline Ma -- was arrested at Lincoln Acres Elementary School around 8 a.m. Tuesday. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3ylqLpc

  • Houses built by P.E.I. carpenters-in-training will end up as social housing

    The social housing inventory on P.E.I. is about to grow by at least 32 units, thanks to the work of carpenters-in-training in Summerside and Charlottetown. Organizers say the new projects will help, in a small way, with two of the Island's biggest challenges — the housing crisis and the shortage of skilled construction workers. The Construction Association of P.E.I. is developing a prototype for an energy-efficient tiny home, and will then build 30 over the next three years. "As an industry, we

  • Claims of oral sex and choking lessons prompt government review into sex education critic says is 'politically motivated'

    The government will launch a review into how sex education is taught in schools following concerns that children are being exposed to "inappropriate" content. Rishi Sunak made the pledge after a Conservative MP claimed pupils are being given "graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner safely and 72 genders". During Prime Minister's Questions, Tory MP Miriam Cates said pupils were being subjected to relationships and sex education classes that are "age inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate".

  • Middle schooler forced to show bra in strip search for vape she didn’t have, suit says

    The Oklahoma girl “has suffered extreme emotional distress and hardship,” according to the lawsuit.

  • Ontario Principals Council defends staff at Toronto middle school accused of racism

    TORONTO — An organization representing staff accused of anti-Black racism at a Toronto elementary school is "confident" some of the allegations are false and warned against "destroying the reputations and lives of dedicated educators" before an investigation is complete. The comments from the Ontario Principals Council came a day after the Parents of Black Children advocacy group said it received reports from two parents of Black students at John Fisher Public School, which alleged the children

  • Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs bill creating school vouchers

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an education bill Wednesday that creates a new school voucher program, raises minimum teacher salaries and places restrictions on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. The Republican governor and former White House press secretary, who took office in January, signed into law the 145-page measure that she's called her priority in this year's legislative session. “We've seen how the status quo condemns

  • Biden wants to 'better support' student-loan borrowers who are returning to repayment. It's further confirmation the payment pause will end this year.

    As student-loan lender SoFi sues to end the student-loan payment pause, Biden's budget proposal wants to ensure borrowers enter repayment smoothly.

  • Teens are going to war over school toilets – and TikTok is their weapon

    Pupils in smart navy school uniform hurl dustbins across the playground. An upended picnic bench tumbles onto the concrete. Goalposts are uprooted. And all of it is captured by mobile phones, to be turned into content in teenage bedrooms later.

  • Girl Guide cookie prices rise 20% as inflation bites

    Canadians will be paying a bit more now for the delicious treats as the cost of baking and shipping increases.

  • Government to review sex education amid concerns about ‘inappropriate’ lessons

    It comes after a Conservative MP said pupils were being subjected to ‘extreme, sexualising and inaccurate’ content in class.

  • School in Greater Victoria will get new Lekwungen name

    An elementary school in Victoria will have a new name in the coming years — and that name will be in Lekwungen, the language of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations on whose traditional territory the school sits. The Greater Victoria School District has been working on renaming the school since 2020, after pushback from the public. George Jay, whom the school is currently named for, was a school trustee from 1907 to 1934. He encouraged racist policies, including the segregation of Chinese students

  • UPEI faculty concerned about medical school's impact on other programs

    The "mounting pressure" to establish a faculty of medicine may be putting UPEI's long-term financial stability at risk, a letter signed by a group of faculty and staff members says. The letter, which had the signatures of more than 50 stakeholders, was sent to the premier's office and the UPEI board of governors. It calls on the province and UPEI to be more transparent about how they will finance the medical school, and how the new faculty would affect the university's other programs. "We don't

  • Curbing school violence after an uptick in physical fights

    For months we've been getting calls from a Hazel Park mom scared about the welfare of her children because she says there have been fights almost daily at the middle school.

  • Alaska governor proposes sex ed limits, teacher bonuses

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed what he calls a parental rights bill that would require written permission from a parent when a child asks to change the name or pronoun they use at school as part of a package he says is aimed at broadening the conversation around public education. The Republican also proposed cash payments for teachers as a way to address recruitment and retention concerns, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The Democratic chair of the Senate Educati

  • McGill University students decry 'exorbitant' cost of on-campus food

    On Monday, Emilie Hardie, a second-year McGill University student, purchased a pre-packaged salad and an orange juice for lunch at one of the dining halls on her school's campus. Tax free, it cost her $21.75. "That is unacceptable to demand students pay this amount [for] every meal," she said. At residential dining halls and other food locations across campus, students say the food prices at McGill have gotten out of hand — $11 for a slice of pizza, $5.82 for a single granola bar and $15 for a 1

  • I help high-school seniors write their college-admission essays. Here are the 4 most common mistakes to avoid.

    The writer, who has worked with students to perfect college essays for eight years, said you shouldn't write about your academic achievements.

  • Jaded with education, more Americans are skipping college

    JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — When he looked to the future, Grayson Hart always saw a college degree. He was a good student at a good high school. He wanted to be an actor, or maybe a teacher. Growing up, he believed college was the only route to a good job, stability and a happy life. The pandemic changed his mind. A year after high school, Hart is directing a youth theater program in Jackson, Tennessee. He got into every college he applied to but turned them all down. Cost was a big factor, but a year

  • Rishi Sunak launches review of sex education in schools

    Rishi Sunak has ordered an urgent review of sex education after The Telegraph exposed evidence of the widespread teaching of “age inappropriate” materials in schools.

  • Former students react to arrest of National City teacher

    Two former Lincoln Acres Elementary School students spoke to ABC 10News about their past interactions with a teacher arrested this week for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.