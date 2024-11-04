Edu ‘in talks to leave Arsenal’ in huge blow to Mikel Arteta

Edu oversaw all aspects of the Arsenal first team, aside from training, in his role as technical director - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly losing a key ally with sporting director Edu in talks to leave the club.

In what will come as a major blow, the Brazilian is expected to stand down from his post in a shake-up at the club.

Edu has masterminded Arsenal’s resurgence in recent years and has been a key driver in various moves in the transfer market, including the capture of Martin Odegaard as well as Declan Rice. Edu also played an influential role in overhauling the squad and overseeing the departures of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

According to the Mail, talks have been ongoing with Arsenal and Edu and it is his decision to leave the club. A source denied suggestions of a power struggle.

Arsenal announced Edu as their new technical director in 2019 and he was tasked with bringing the club into a new era and shaping its future.

Edu’s responsibilities included implementing the club’s footballing philosophy, managing the promotion and development of their best academy players, knowing the strengths and weaknesses of the first team in excruciating depth and, on top of all that, leading the club’s recruitment efforts in the transfer market. His remit was to essentially to oversee every aspect of the first team, apart from the day-to-day training and selection of the team itself.

Edu’s evolution from technical midfielder into technical director has not been an unexpected one. He comes from an academic background (his father was a teacher) and as a player he took great interest in the organisational structures of the teams he represented, looking into how those clubs – Corinthians, Arsenal and Valencia – were run at an executive level. He has spoken before of his passion for the “administrative side” of the game and has, in his words, “brought a corporate reality” to the Brazilian national setup in recent years.

Edu, 46, is regarded as an approachable and personable figure by staff at Arsenal. He prefers to communicate with his colleagues in person or over text, rather than with formal emails, and his standing has been helped by his status as a member of Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles.