Edu issues Arsenal transfer vow as four signings targeted in summer window

Arsenal sporting director Edu has vowed the club will “continue building to be better and stronger” after tying down Jorginho to a contract extension.

Jorginho has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new deal at Emirates Stadium.

Edu believes the 32-year-old midfielder “represents what we stand for here at Arsenal” and his contract extension comes ahead of what is set to be a big summer for the Gunners.

Arsenal are ready to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market as they target major trophies.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, and team-mate Alexander Isak, are of interest (Action Images via Reuters)

Their priorities are a defender, a midfielder and a forward, while they are also set to be in the market for a goalkeeper to replace Aaron Ramsdale.

Edu said: "We’re very happy to have Jorgi sign a contract extension with us. He represents what we stand for here at Arsenal with his professionalism and success.

“I know everyone at the club will be very excited that Jorgi will continue to be with us, not only the players and coaches, but all the staff behind the scenes as well.

“It’s great that Jorginho remains with us, as we continue building to be better and stronger."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also expressed his delight at a new deal for Jorginho, who has established himself as a key player in the squad since his £12million move from Chelsea in January 2023.

Arteta said: “Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch. We’re very pleased that Jorgi and his family have committed with us and we’re all excited to continue this journey together.” (edited)