  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Edu impressed by Arsenal’s squad strength heading into new campaign

Mark Mann-Bryans, PA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Mikel Arteta is working with the best Arsenal squad of his tenure, according to technical director Edu.

The Gunners kick off the new Premier League campaign when they travel to Crystal Palace on Friday night, looking to build on their fifth-placed finish from last season.

Having finished eighth in the previous two years, Arteta took Arsenal to the cusp of a Champions League return only to miss out to rivals Tottenham by two points.

The club spent more money than any other in Europe last summer and have broken the £100million mark again this year to bring in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

Asked if this was the strongest squad since his own arrival, five months before Arteta was appointed in December 2019, Edu told the PA news agency: “Yes, of course. The intention is to be better every season.

“Your sense in terms of squad balance, in terms of quality of the players, in terms of almost everything.

“So I think so far we were doing quite well and I hope we will finish the transfer season the way we have planned it.

“First of all I always have in front of me (in his office) the squad – because I dream for the squad every day I sit in my chair, I’m seeing there I’m just working myself and how can we improve, how can you be better.”

On the eve of their season-opener at Selhurst Park, a new documentary series ‘All Or Nothing: Arsenal’ launches on Amazon.

It begins with a look back on the first game of the previous campaign, a shock 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Brentford, before losses to Chelsea and Manchester City left them bottom of the table.

Edu, though, feels there will be no repeat this time around: “To be fair, if you remember how we started we had an issue about injuries, Covid stuff, some challenges in that period, which cost us being 100 per cent prepared.

“I’m not saying we are better prepared, I think we are in a different situation right now. I think our pre-season was great.

“The strategy, our pre-season as well it was fantastic to play important games and to travel, it gives us a chance to start well.”

One slight dampener is the absence of England international Emile Smith Rowe, who is missing with a groin issue.

“I’m not fit yet but I’m getting there,” he told PA.

“I should be there soon, It’s frustrating, but these things happen.”

It is understood Smith Rowe is scheduled to begin full training next week, with Leicester the first visitors to the Emirates Stadium on August 13.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joleon Lescott: Liverpool can’t be as strong without Sadio Mane

    Senegal forward Mane joined Bayern Munich this summer and has left huge boots to fill at Anfield.

  • Aaron Ramsdale aiming to be England number one after winning over Arsenal fans

    The 24-year-old joined the Gunners from Sheffield United last summer

  • John Oliver Dances on Boris Johnson’s Political Grave

    HBOAfter celebrating his return from a month-long absence by brutally roasting Republican blowhard Josh Hawley, John Oliver returned to Last Week Tonight on Sunday and kicked things off by addressing the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the buffoonish and Trumpian U.K. leader who announced his resignation on July 7 after a number of members of his own Conservative Party resigned from Parliament over his scandal-plagued administration.“Boris Johnson finally stepped down earlier this m

  • Arsenal 2022/23 season preview

    Mikel Arteta is hoping to finish in the Premier League top four for the first time under his reign. We take a look at the Gunners as they head into the 2022/23 season.

  • 4 challengers look to break Man City-Liverpool stranglehold

    LONDON (AP) — Maybe the Premier League's “Big Six” should actually be renamed the “Big Two.” Manchester City and Liverpool have finished as England's top two teams in three of the last four years, the exception coming in the 2020-21 season when an injury crisis in defense saw Liverpool only seal a top-four spot on the final day. It has created the highest-quality rivalry ever seen in English soccer, given the points totals the teams push each other to achieve every season. The question now is wh

  • Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea confirm double signing; Tottenham want Zaniolo; Tielemans to Arsenal; rumours

    Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours from the summer window!

  • Billionaire Lo weighs adding to Formula One investments after Williams

    Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo is considering putting more money into Formula One following his connection with F1 team Williams, Lo told Reuters in an interview, adding other Asian investors were also interested in investing in the sport. Lo, chief executive of insurance broker RE Lee International, confirmed he has "some sort of exposure" to Williams, following the U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital's purchase of the team in 2020. Dorilton Capital makes investments for Lo, according to media reports.

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen